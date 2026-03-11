Stanford's ACC Tournament Exit Could Be a Hidden Blessing

Stanford basketball was on the verge of reaching the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2013-14 season. All they needed was to win two more games against Pitt and NC State in the ACC tournament in order to most likely punch that ticket and break that streak. Instead, Stanford fell to Pitt at the buzzer of their first-round matchup, 64-63, and are likely headed to the NIT.

Despite the defeat, head coach Kyle Smith believes that his program has the resume to get into the big dance, telling reporters after the loss on Tuesday, "I'd be shocked if we're not in it."

Now, as we wait for Selection Sunday, we have some time to reflect. One thought that has come to mind is that this loss could actually be a blessing in disguise.

Stanford's loss a good thing?

Last week coach Smith talked about the advice he'd given his star freshman and All-ACC first team, Ebuka Okorie, when it comes to the decisions he'll have to make following the season. Chief among those decisions will be whether or not he wants to declare for the NBA Draft.

Okorie averaged 22.8 points per game, with 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his true freshman campaign. He can drive to the basket, he can pull up, and he can shoot it from deep. When he gets on a roll he's basically unstoppable. The case for going pro is certainly a good one.

Then again, there have been games in which he has been greatly limited by the opposing defense, including on Tuesday in the loss to Pitt. He put up 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, while he typically fires off closer to 20 shots per game. When he hasn't, he's ending up in the foul line to get that point total up. He shot just three free throws on Tuesday.

Okorie is an amazing talent that has a very bright future, but there may be a little more to learn, and to showcase to NBA teams before he decides to make that jump to the NBA. Duke, the top team in the country, held him to just nine points on 3-of-9 shooting and a pair of points from the stripe. Facing NBA talent could cause some trouble in creating the separation he needs to be effective.

At the same time, having someone on the court like Okorie that takes so much focus from the opponents could be a huge get for an NBA team already, with that team having a better supporting cast surrounding him that can knock down shots more frequently.

Future watch

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) dribbles against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Spectrum Center.

As of right now, Okorie could be a late first round pick or an early second rounder in the NBA Draft. He has the talent and the ability to be a higher pick, but he may not be there in the eyes of scouts just yet. The big knock on him is his size, standing at 6-foot-2. If he had a couple more inches, he'd be a top-10 pick right now.

Because of this, he's going to have to show that he can dish the ball a little more and create separation for himself against tough defenses in order to get where he wants to go.

The other concern here is not just the NBA, but also that Okorie could decide to transfer to a bigger basketball school. It's hard to see a program in the country turning him down after the season he just had.

Smith said that his pitch to Okorie has been, "If you want to be in the place where you are leading a team and getting the most minutes to develop what you want to be as a pro...I think Stanford's the best option."

Being the focal point of the offense certainly helps him to stand out, but perhaps taking a step back from the spotlight to focus on creating for others is could also be his mindset for next year. If he chooses to remain in college, Stanford could be his best bet, especially with some of the young talent that will be joining the program next year.

Stanford's recruiting class ranks No. 12 nationally, so Okorie could have some added weapons around him on The Farm if he decides to return. The loss on Tuesday wasn't ideal, but perhaps it caused enough questions from NBA scouts where staying in college is his best bet for one more year.

