Ebuka Okorie Faces NBA Decision as Draft Stock Remains Unclear

After a crushing overtime loss to West Virginia in the first round of the College Basketball Crown, the Stanford Cardinal are heading back to the drawing board.

Expected to make a run at March Madness this season after missing the tournament every year for well over a decade, the Cardinal instead fell short and found themselves in the CBC instead, a tournament for Power Four teams that missed the Big Dance.

Now, the Cardinal must figure out a way to build a roster for next season that is capable of returning to the NCAA tournament.

Okorie's looming decision

Feb 28, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the second half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

But the Cardinal also need to wait on a decision regarding star freshman Ebuka Okorie's future. One of the highest rated recruits that Stanford brought in this past season, Okorie quickly became an impact player for the Cardinal, starting all 31 of the team's games and ending the year averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

This also included breaking the ACC freshman record for most 30 point games in a season. Taking the college basketball world by storm, Okorie was a big reason why Stanford stayed in the mix for a spot in March Madness for as long as they did.

But now that the season is over, Okorie has a big decision to make— does he go to the NBA, or stay in school for another season?

And while Okorie played very well this season, his NBA draft projection is not as clear as it may seem. Numerous outlets have been slotting Okorie between picks No. 25-30 in the first round of the NBA Draft, and while being a first round pick could be what he's after, he could also turn himself into a lottery pick if he stays in school one more year.

Okorie could stay in school longer and look to raise his draft stock but that comes with some risk. If Okorie gets injured, or is unable to replicate his success from this season, then his stock could fall and he could see himself end up in a worse situation. After coming on as a bit of a surprise this season, he'd be the one player that every coach around the country would prepare for in 2026-27.

But if Okorie goes to the NBA now, he may be more of a project, but he could maximize on the hype surrounding his name right now.

Stanford, a program that is on the rise, still has a lot of work to do before they become a true contender in the ACC with the likes of Duke and Virginia, but Okorie has proven that if he stays, he will surely be the headlining player for Kyle Smith's team.

Or, Okorie could transfer to a school already in March Madness contention not only for more exposure and the chance to win a national title, but to develop his skills in an environment where high leverage games occur on a regular basis. He could join a pressure cooker and come out ready for the NBA.

For what it's worth, head coach Kyle Smith told Stanford on SI that he believes Okorie's decision will be between either leaving for the NBA and staying at Stanford.

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