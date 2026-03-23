The Stanford Cardinal’s 2025-26 basketball season is nearing an end, and after a College Basketball Crown tournament in early April, the season will officially be over. Then, the offseason will come around, where the Cardinal have some important decisions to make.

The biggest decision that will end up being made is one that’s completely out of their hands, and that’s Ebuka Okorie’s decision on whether he will stay for his sophomore season, transfer to a new program, or enter his name in the NBA Draft.

Despite being outside the top 100 in 247’s recruiting rankings, Okorie has had an unreal freshman season.

He is averaging 22.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for the Cardinal, and has had games with as many as 40 points, against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 36 points against the North Carolina Tar Heels, 34 points against the Pitt Panthers, and many more huge scoring outputs.

Okorie has proven to be not only one of the best freshmen in the nation, but one of the best players in college basketball, regardless of age.

While his season has been fantastic, it almost may have been too a little too fantastic. Now, Okorie is considered a potential first-round pick. He could also choose to stay in college, where he'd now be coveted by every school in America.

The best case scenario for Stanford is simple: Come back for one more year.

Okorie is a great player, but returning for a second season could be huge for the guard. He’s already one of the best players in the country, but if he returns with an even better game next year, and Stanford improves, which is likely, we may see Okorie reach great heights with the Cardinal. Stanford would love this, obviously, but it’s not super likely it happens.

A second scenario that the Cardinal won’t mind too much is if Okorie decides to enter the NBA Draft. He's is an incredible player, and could be drafted as high as a first round pick. If Okorie declares and gets picked highly, it’s a great look for the school, but also eliminates the opportunity of having their star back for a second season.

The third scenario, which would be the worst for Stanford, is that Okorie decides to stay in college, but leave in the transfer portal. Big programs such as the Duke Blue Devils, the Iowa State Cyclones, and the Kentucky Wildcats are just a few of the programs that likely would pounce on the opportunity to get Stanford’s star.

This would be awful for the Cardinal as they would lose their star as well as give the idea that players can come to the Cardinal program for a year before transferring out. That's not the reputation that the Cardinal are attempting to build.

This is going to be a tough decision for Okorie. He could stay with Stanford and become a legend, likely leading them to the program's first NCAA tournament berth in over a decade. He could also leave for another program and likely dominate there, or even go to the NBA Draft to hopefully become a star in the league.

But whether he stays or leaves, Okorie will be a Stanford legend forever.

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