Ebuka Okorie Shines Against Colorado, Breaks Stanford Record

Stanford basketball’s weekend victory over Colorado was massive for many reasons. First, it helped the Cardinal get a big resume-building victory, and another power conference win that could end up being huge come March.

Second, they built momentum that will help the Cardinal stay hot to begin conference play. And third, getting a victory outside of the Bay Area will help Stanford learn how to win better on the road. But most importantly of all, Stanford basketball has one of the best players in America on their hands, and he’s just getting started.

After an incredible start to his Stanford career, a tough injury held Ebuka Okorie out against San Jose State and UT Arlington. While they struggled, Okorie watched from the sidelines. Going into Saturday’s game against Colorado, it looked like he would be out again, but that ended up not being the case. It was announced just before the game that Okorie would play against Colorado.

Things started great for Okorie, as he hit a quick three to get things going. He showed that he wasn’t just back, but he was ready to compete at the highest level. Okorie then hit two free throws, got a steal, and turned it into a layup at the other end, all within a few minutes. Okorie hit three more free throws before the half, and finished the first half with 10 points.

However, the Buffaloes led 35-33.

Okorie started the second half with a layup and a free throw to get things started, but as Stanford built their lead to 10, he was nowhere to be found. That was until Okorie subbed back in, hitting two quick free throws followed by a two point jumper. Late in the game he'd knock down another 10 free throws to clinch the win for Stanford.

Okorie finished with 32 points and an incredible 18 free throws en route to a 77-68 victory for the Cardinal. He broke the record for points scored by a Stanford freshman in the program's history, which is absurd considering the amount of talent that has played at Maples.

Not only did Okorie control the game well, while also hitting three pointers, but he also did it consistently. When Stanford needed to call on someone for a bucket, Okorie made a play. And his free throw making ability was phenomenal. He drew fouls at an absurd rate, and essentially did everything for Stanford in their season-defining win.

The Cardinal have a week-long break to spend the holidays with their families before returning back to Maples next weekend. Stanford will take on Cal State Northridge, a familiar foe on Saturday.

Okorie’s season has been absolutely dominant, and there is no doubt that it will continue throughout the season. If the freshman can continue to dominate in conference play, Stanford could have a chance to play in March Madness/ At the same time, Okorie could cement himself as not only a top freshman in college basketball, but an intriguing NBA prospect for the draft in June.

