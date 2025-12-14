Stanford Makes it Close Against SJSU Without Star Freshman

On Saturday afternoon, Stanford had a non-conference Bay Area battle against San Jose State, a game pivotal for the seasons of both programss.

Coming in, Stanford had fallen victim to tough losses to Seattle and UNLV, and while big wins against Minnesota, St. Louis, and Montana matter, the losses certainly hurt the Cardinal early. San Jose State has had a tough start to the year as well, but with less expectations, many have assumed that their tournament hopes were wrapped from day one.

However, the Spartans always seem to make some noise in the Mountain West, and a win over the Cardinal would help put them in a solid position for conference play.

Stanford came in as favorites, but without their star freshman, Ebuka Okorie, the Spartans definitely had a chance to take a victory, especially at home.

After a long tough battle, Stanford emerged with an all-too-close 86-82 victory, which was closer than the Cardinal expected.

Early on, Stanford played the stronger game. They doubled the Spartans’ score 16-8 early, then built on their quick step. The Cardinal went up 27-13 around the 10 minute mark in the first half. Stanford had a positive first half overall, leading 44-36 at the break, but the second half is where things started to take a turn.

San Jose State kept inching their way back, as home teams typically do, and found themselves in a position to even take the lead nearing the final few minutes. Melvin Bell Jr. hit two free throws for the Spartans to put the game within two with under a minute left, but two Benny Gealer free throws sealed the deal for Stanford.

While it wasn’t a convincing win, Stanford ended up getting it done, putting themselves in a positive position as we reach the tail end of the non-conference slate. With just a few games to prove themselves before ACC play, Stanford has a lot on the line over the next few weeks.

And what truly helped the Cardinal the most were a few players stepping up throughout the game. One key performance was from AJ Rohosy, who had an outstanding night. He put up 20 points, 8 rebounds, and went 8-of-9 from the field. It’s still crazy that Stanford got the guy from Division III.

Outside of Rohosy, Chisom Okpara and Jeremy Dent-Smith both shined, putting up 20 and 16 points, respectively. The two also combined for seven three pointers.

Without Okorie, Stanford needed stars to step up, which they did. Kyle Smith’s ability to bring in so many players that are able to take a game over has been terrific. Even when their star is out, Stanford can produce at a high level.

Stanford’s resume builds with this win. Going on the road to win games has proven to matter tons for the Cardinal, especially after their move to the ACC, and while it’s close to home, any road experience matters.

The Cardinal return home, hosting UT Arlington on Wednesday, with hopes of improving their record even further. Following Saturday's win, they sit at 8-2.

