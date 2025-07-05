Former Duke Guard Should Get a Look From an NBA Team
Late June and early July is always a positive time in the NBA. Players sign record-breaking deals, college and international players get to achieve their dreams of getting drafted into the NBA, and many players are able to get signed to get a look at potentially making a club.
Although there are many players deserving, only 59 players are able to get their names called by head commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum. The rest are typically signed to summer league rosters, where they showcase their talent with an opportunity to move up.
Many players are thrilled to get the opportunity to compete for a chance to achieve their dream, but some are not as lucky. Only a handful of players get selected, and one key player that has been neglected is former Duke and Stanford guard Jaylen Blakes.
Blakes started his collegiate career on college basketball’s most successful team, Duke. Throughout three years in Durham, Blakes played a minor role in the Blue Devils’ success. He played in 83 games over three seasons, even starting three, and made the most of his minutes. The main problem was that he wasn't showcased with the Blue Devils, averaging as many as 13.6 minutes during his sophomore season.
He served as a defensive-minded player, typically locking up some of the best players on opposing teams. He even played solid offense too, averaging 3.4 points per game in that sophomore season. However, after lots of team success but not much personal success, Blakes was ready to show what he could really do on the basketball court.
In the offseason before his senior year, Blakes committed to Stanford, which soon became an incredible decision. Blakes became the star that he had hoped, starting every single game he was healthy as the point guard, averaging 13.1 points, and became a piece of Stanford’s big three, along with Maxime Raynaud and Oziyah Sellers.
Stats didn’t even tell the full story. All season, Blakes made electric plays on both ends of the ball. A few of his best include game winners against Santa Clara and North Carolina, as well as a half court shot just before halftime of the Virginia game. He was consistently driving to the basket and drawing contact, adding another set of skills to the versatile roster.
After the season, the big three split up. Sellers transferred to Rick Pitino’s St. John’s, while Raynaud and Blakes graduated. Raynaud received tons of draft coverage, expecting to get drafted high, and eventually was selected at No. 42 by the Kings. However, Blakes has gotten the short end of the stick, and is still looking for a team to give him a shot.
There are multiple NBA teams that should take a chance on Blakes. For example, the Atlanta Hawks could use him. Their point guard depth primarily consists of Trae Young and Kobe Bufkin. Adding Blakes could not only help depth situations, but also provide a rookie yet veteran presence who is used to playing different roles on different teams.
Another team that could use Blakes is the Detroit Pistons. After Cade Cunningham, the Pistons don’t have much of a presence at point guard. Blakes could help in similar ways to the Hawks, providing depth help and veteran presence as an old rookie. All he needs is one team to sign him and have him play in the G League. He just needs that chance to continue to show what he can do.
Overall, Blakes would be a great contributor to the NBA. With flashy plays, stellar defense, and a tough work ethic, an NBA franchise needs to add the former Stanford and Duke guard to their roster.