Incoming Stanford Transfer Ready to Take Over the ACC
Stanford basketball season is set to begin in just a couple of weeks, and one of their new recruits is ready for the challenge of playing in the ACC.
It was just five months ago, when Jeremy Dent-Smith appeared in the NCAA Division II National Championship, where his Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros took on the two-time reigning National Champions, the Nova Southeastern Sharks. It took 27 points and 10 rebounds from Dent-Smith to keep it close, but the Sharks won again.
It was a disappointing outcome, but an outstanding season overall, so Dent-Smith decided to bet on himself, entering the transfer portal and getting his dream move to Stanford University.
“The education speaks for itself,” Dent-Smith said, "just being able to have that opportunity to get this education was something I feel like I couldn't pass up. Obviously it's not too far from home, and also the community as well. Just being able to be around these people every single day, it's great energy every day.”
“People around just want to talk to you, they want to be around you. So I think that's also what gravitated me. And also, obviously, the basketball part. They play in one of the best conferences, if not the best conference in the country, so just being able to play against those guys and play against people like that in practice, I feel like I could only get better and better at my game.
"I’m just excited for a new competition and a new level of basketball.”
A National Championship game was the goal for Dent-Smith, but his career was defined in much more than just one game. He was a two-time All American, and he averaged 15.1 points per game over three seasons with the Toros. Now he hopes to bring that with the Cardinal as well.
“I’m just finding that chip on my shoulder again, I think that was one of the biggest reasons as to why I wanted to make that jump as well. I know coming in my freshman year before I had all those accolades, I wanted to be the best.
"So knowing that I come from Division II, a lot of people are probably gonna be overlooked. But I’m just coming in every day trying to be the best version of myself and kind of just letting my game speak for itself.”
Stanford has high expectations this season, coming off of an amazing debut year for head coach Kyle Smith. But the Cardinal have lost some stars and key pieces of the offense over the offseason, and now Dent-Smith looks to lead Stanford to their first March Madness appearance in 12 years.
“I want to get back to the tournament. I had so much fun in our national championship run, I would love to do it at division one level because I know it gets just so much better. So just being able to not only make the tournament, but make some noise in the tournament.
"I think that's our goal and I think that's something that we can accomplish and we all believe that we can accomplish.”
Dent-Smith and the Cardinal begin their 2025-26 campaign on October 30, where they take on the Oregon Ducks in an exhibition game. It will be just chapter one to what has potential to be a best selling book.