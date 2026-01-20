Injury Update for Stanford Star Chisom Okpara After Missing Time

Coming into the 2025-26 season, Stanford had many players that looked like they could potentially break out. With tons of ‘good’ players but no true star, the Cardinal needed a few returning guys to step up this season if they wanted to compete at the highest level.

Many expected it to be Ryan Agarwal, Benny Gealer, or Aidan Cammann, but instead, it was Chisom Okpara who took an evident step up this season. Unfortunately for the Cardinal, his breakout season may have just ended in a blink of an eye.

In Monday’s press conference, Kyle Smith addressed Okpara's injury situation. “We have had a lot of injuries and are probably doubtful for Chisom coming back any time soon, or at all.” That doesn't sound like someone that is day-to-day, but instead is weeks away, if he even returns.

This is a huge blow for the Cardinal, as Okpara provided elite contributions on both offense and defense. Without him, it’s going to be tough for Stanford to continue to compete at the high level they've shown for stretches this season.

After two successful years at Harvard, Okpara came out west, taking his talents to Stanford. As a junior, he averaged 6.5 points and 2 rebounds per game in 16.3 minutes per contest.

This season he has turned into not just another piece, but a star player on an up-and-coming Stanford squad. There is no doubt that Ebuka Okorie has been their top player, but Okpara fills the gaps that Okorie doesn't. He's scored in the paint, from deep, and in transition. He was athletic and great defensively as well.

Okpara was averaging 13.9 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Cardinal, turning into quite the asset for Stanford. He often took over games, going for 20+ points four times, including a season-high 22 against Louisiana.

In an early season ACC game against Virginia, Okpara went down badly on his leg, and ended up sidelined for the rest of the game. Stanford went on to lose to the Cavaliers. Okpara was listed as day-to-day on the injury report, and was questionable to return for the Cardinal against both North Carolina and Duke. Unfortunately, Okpara didn’t suit up for either contest.

Since Okpara went down, Stanford has gone 1-1, beating North Carolina and losing to Duke. But one consistency between the two games was interior defense, which looked like a shell of its former self.

Stanford allowed 52 points and 15 rebounds to North Carolina’s two starting big men. Against Duke, they allowed 43 points and 15 rebounds. Stanford clearly has a lot to work on in the interior without Okpara, especially defensively.

On a positive note, Okpara has been taking the news well. He has been smiling and laughing on the sideline, and jumped in the crowd with the fans after their upset win over North Carolina. Even without Okpara on the court, he has been having a positive impact on the Cardinal.

Stanford now has a few days off before taking on Cal on Saturday, where their emphasis in this weeks’ practice will likely revolve around the defensive interior in the absence of Okpara.

