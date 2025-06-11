Notre Dame's New Rivalry?
The Stanford-Notre Dame rivalry has always been a thriller. Starting in 1925, the rivalry has meant a great deal to both of these programs. Both have had seasons defined by these games, as well as thrillers almost every year. In the last six years, the Irish have dominated, winning five, but in the last 14, the wins are even. That's what makes a great rivalry.
However, the rivalry has been centralized around football, while others don’t take it seriously, not prioritizing it every season. But with the move from Stanford to the ACC, things are changing for the better--especially in basketball.
Notre Dame hosted Stanford last year for a late season game in South Bend. Both teams’ stars, Maxime Raynaud and Markus Burton, had 20+ points, but Burton got the last laugh, as the Irish won in a defensive-minded thriller, 56-54.
It was just the fourth matchup between the two opponents, and the first since 1993. In those four games, the Irish have won all four, winning each game in a some close contests. In the rivalry, there has never been higher than an 11 point victory.
Next year, however, things will be way more interesting. During the 2025-26 season, Stanford will play Notre Dame both at home and away, along with Cal. Home and away conference games are typically for rivalry games, helping the case that Notre Dame and Stanford will be able to continue to compete in the ACC every year. It will be a perfect way to bring the rivalry from the gridiron to the hard wood.
Next year, a few things will have to happen in order to begin the rivalry. An incredible game that results in a game winner or close contest would certainly be the best option. Iconic plays or performances would also be at the top of the list. But if the two programs are playing for tournament seeding late in the season and the players get into it, then that would work just as well.
The rivalry may not spark immediately, but if these home and home matchups continue, it could be just a matter of time before these contests are circled on everyone's calendars when the schedule drops.
Nest year Notre Dame will be trying to extend their streak of never losing to Stanford, while the Cardinal are trying to take down the Irish for the first time in history. That could be enough for people to have a vested interest in the outcome of these games, more than a regular game on the schedule.
The one thing that could work against a rivalry getting going immediately is that Stanford will be in just its second season in the ACC, so a lot of the conference opponents will be brand new, and some of the top schools have yet to visit Stanford yet. At the same time, the two schools do have a history in football already, so it could also be a little easier to carry over those feelings to the court.