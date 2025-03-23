Stanford Basketball Hosts Kent State in the Second Round of NIT
The Stanford Cardinal are not done just yet.
On Sunday night, Stanford will host the second round of the NIT, where they take on Kent State with the hopes of advancing to the regional championship.
The Golden Flashes had a successful season, finishing 23-11 overall, and 11-7 in the MAC conference. Two of their losses came to Auburn and Alabama, who are both ranked as top two seeds in March Madness. Their other non-conference loss came to UC Irvine, a one seed in the NIT.
In conference play though, things got tougher. They lost to Miami (OH) twice, Akron twice, Ball State, Western Michigan, and Ohio.
Given the three seed in the MAC tournament, Kent State came in with hopes to win the championship, and therefore qualify for March Madness. That dream fell short when they lost to Miami (OH) for the third time, in the MAC semifinal.
Despite some bad losses and a tough end to the year, Kent State finished in the top three of a solid conference in college basketball, and therefore was awarded the six seed in the NIT tournament, where they are competing in the San Francisco region.
In the first round of the NIT, the Golden Flashes picked up a phenomenal win on the road at No.3 St. Bonaventure, 75-56, to clinch their spot in the second round.
After a few days of rest, the Golden Flashes travelled thousands of miles to play in the Bay Area, where they will take on the Stanford Cardinal.
With Stanford having such an incredible first season under Kyle Smith, Kent State will be an interesting matchup. Obviously the 17-2 home record stands out for the Cardinal, which has proven that teams can’t just come into Maples Pavilion and win. It will take grit and toughness to sneak out a victory in Palo Alto.
Stanford has a 78% chance to win according to ESPN, and will look to continue the careers of seniors Maxime Raynaud and Jaylen Blakes, as well as the program attempting to go on a run in the tournament.