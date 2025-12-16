Stanford MBB Proving Lower Level Transfers Can Compete

It has always been a unique challenge recruiting at Stanford. The academic standards being so high paired with low admission rates and not much of a ‘transfer culture’ have contributed to what makes it so tough to win at Stanford. Kyle Smith and the Cardinal men’s basketball program experienced that this offseason in a big way.

Over the offseason, Stanford lost a few key contributors. Maxime Raynaud made his way to the NBA, Oziyah Sellers transferred to St. John’s, and Jaylen Blakes graduated and is playing overseas ball. While many players returned, they needed to look to the portal for new pieces, and with Stanford’s transfer rules, that's no easy task.

After the period, Stanford didn’t come out with a single transfer from the Division I level, and only brought in two players, one playing DII and one playing DIII. But thus far, those moves have been working incredibly well, as the two have been balling out for the Cardinal early this season.

Jeremy Dent-Smith had a slow start in cardinal and white, but got it together a few games in. In his last four games, the Cal State Dominguez Hills transfer has put up 13.3 points per game, and taken many more shots compared to the first few games.

Throughout the season, he has put up 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, and is a three point threat. When he’s on, he can even win an entire game for Stanford. He plays well alongside both Ebuka Okorie and Benny Gealer, helping out in many ways at the guard spot.

AJ Rohosy has also had an incredible start to the year. He has started in all 10 games this season, putting up great numbers in his minutes. Rohosy has been averaging 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds a night, but it’s not just his stats that help Stanford succeed. His energy on and off the court immensely helps the Cardinal win games.

While both players have been great this season, Saturday night’s contest against San Jose State proved it to the largest extent to date. Stanford had to go on the road to play a gritty Spartan team, while the Cardinal were left without their best player in Okorie.

So who stepped up? It was the Division II and III transfers that paved the way for Stanford to win the game. Rohosy led the team in scoring with 20 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and went 8-of-9 from the field, propelling Stanford to victory.

And Dent-Smith was key as well. Early in the game, the guard hit three threes to help the Cardinal take an quick advantage that ended up being crucial throughout the night. He ended the game with 16 points, going 4-of-8 from deep.

Both stars have completely defied odds, becoming incredible pieces to Stanford’s depth this season, and have proven that the Cardinal’s transfer rules can’t prevent Stanford from getting solid contributing players.

