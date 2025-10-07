Stanford Basketball Releases TV Schedule and Game Times for Upcoming Season
Heading into the 2025-26 campaign, Stanford has lost some key players from last season that helped the Cardinal to their first 20+ win season in five years, all while in their first season in the ACC. These are players that could be very hard to replace.
Maxime Raynaud (Kings), Jaylen Blakes (overseas) and Oziyah Sellers (St. Johns) are all gone, with all three players central to Stanford's success last year. Raynaud, who emerged as both a top player in the ACC and in all of college basketball, was a very versatile player both on the offensive and the defensive side of the floor.
But that means that newcomers such as Kristers Skrinda and Oscar Giltay, or returners such as Aidan Cammann could get the chance to prove their worth.
But with all the talent returning to go along with a very strong recruiting class, the Cardinal will look to take full advantage of a good situation and become a nationally relevant program.
Last making an appearance in the NCAA tournament in 2014, the Cardinal's 21 win campaign last season shattered expectations. With more confidence and a year under their belt with Smith in charge, expectations are high this season.
The Cardinal will take the floor for the first time this season on Thursday, Oct. 30 when Oregon comes to town for an exhibition game. After that game, the Cardinal play their first official game of the new campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 4 when Portland State comes to Maples Pavilion. Tip-off for the Oregon exhibition contest is at 5 p.m. (PDT) while tip-off for the Portland State game will be at 7 p.m. (PST).
Below is the press release on the schedule sent out by Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford men's basketball's game times and television designations have been unveiled for the 2025-26 campaign. All 18 of the Cardinal's ACC contests will air on linear television.
Season ticket memberships for Stanford's 2025-26 campaign are on sale now! Fans can unlock exclusive discounts, events, and the best seats to watch the Cardinal build on last year's program record-tying 17 wins at Maples Pavilion. Additionally, fans can build a flex plan to get early access to the home games against Duke or North Carolina.
Stanford will play 12 matchups on ACC Network, three on ESPNU, two on the CW and one on ESPN2 during ACC action.
In the first season under Kyle Smith, Stanford tallied its most wins (21) since 2015, a program record-tying 17 wins at Maples Pavilion, and school records as a team in 3-pointers (294), free throw percentage (.789) and fewest turnovers per game (10.5). Stanford finished seventh in its maiden ACC season, going 11-9 overall and earning a first round bye in the ACC Tournament. Stanford was 9-1 at home in the ACC.
Stanford returns 52 percent of its minutes played from a year ago and 11 of the Cardinal’s players are back in 2025-26. The Cardinal is the only program in the ACC with more than 50 percent of its minutes returning, and one of only two with 40 percent or more returning (Notre Dame), while it also brings back 37.4 percent of its scoring, which ranks fourth in the ACC.