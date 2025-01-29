Stanford Basketball Star Named ACC Player of the Week (Again)
What a year is has been for Stanford's Maxime Raynaud. This week, the ACC revealed its weekly honors, unveiling the winners of the conference's Player of the Week award. And for the third time this season, Stanford star big man, Maxime Raynaud, is the recipient, as another strong week by him helped him earn the ultimate recognition.
Also receiving the honor for the week of November 18 and the week of December 23, Raynaud averaged 18.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game in wins over Miami (88-51) and Florida State (78-71).
He also notched his 16th double-double (most in the nation) of the campaign last Wednesday against Miami when he recorded 28 points and 12 rebounds, leading all Power Four conference players in double-doubles by five.
Against Florida State, Raynaud dropped eight points and grabbed 14 boards, and was crucial in the victory to help Stanford extend its win streak to three straight. Raynaud, who leads the ACC in scoring (20.5 points per game) and rebounding, is 10th in the country overall in scoring while being third in the nation overall in rebounding.
Also joining Raynaud in receiving awards for this past week are Duke's Cooper Flagg (ACC Rookie of the Week) and Cal's Jeremiah Wilkinson (ACC Rookie of the Week), with the two stars both putting up big games over the past week to share the Rookie of the Week honors. The winners of the weekly awards are determined by an 18-person media panel, with each player nominated by their respective schools.
Raynaud's strong season is just another representation of the promising season that the Cardinal have had thus far. Originally expected to be in a major rebuild, with a new head coach taking over the same season that the program joined a new conference, the team has since gone on to start 14-6 and have already reached the same number of wins that they had the last two seasons.
In terms of conference play, the Cardinal currently sit in sixth in the ACC with a 6-3 record and are looking like a team that could earn a surprise bid for the NCAA tournament.
There is still a long way to go, with over a dozen regular season games left before the ACC tournament kicks off to determine a conference champion for the season. But with the superstardom of Raynaud being a major ingredient this year, the Cardinal could very well set themselves up for a Cinderella-type rest of the season.