Stanford Basketball Announces Jersey Numbers for Newcomers
Stanford basketball is gearing up for another season. Last year, the Cardinal defied expectations in a big way, not only finishing in the top half of the ACC, but also winning 20 or more games for the first time since 2020. Now, the Cardinal will enter a new campaign with a handful of new faces set to take the court.
And as the new season approaches, the newcomers have been assigned their jersey numbers ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Announced via the program's Twitter/X account, all of the incoming freshmen and transfers have their numbers for the season, marking their official entrance into college basketball.
Ebuka Okorie, a four-star recruit, is the headlining player for this year's recruiting class and is expected to have a big role right out of the gate. A two-way guard, Okorie has star potential and could be the Cardinal's star player in a season where they are looking to reestablish a new identity after losing Maxime Raynaud and Jaylen Blakes to the NBA draft and to graduation. He will wear No. 1.
Rohosy, a graduate transfer from Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, will wear No. 4 and could carve out a substantial role off the bench. His inexperience at the Power Four level may impact his chances to start right away, but his scoring and rebounding ability--averaging a double-double of 21.3 points per game and 10.5 rebounds--should help him earn a lot of playing time.
Skrinders, Giltay and Dent-Smith are three players who will also be vital to this season's program. Dent-Smith, a combo guard transfer from Cal State Dominguez Hills, averaged over 19.0 points per game last season and while he did not get a lot of assists, the style of play at Stanford should help him really showcase his strong passing ability. He will wear No. 25.
Skrinders, a Latvian native, has experience playing on basketball's biggest stages with the national team, and while he may need time to adjust to the American game, he was the star for Latvia during their FIBA U18 Eurobasket run and has shown that he can step up when needed. He will wear No. 12 this season.
Giltay, a freshman from Belgium, will provide Stanford with a brick wall on defense, leading all players at the FIBA U18 Eurobasket tournament with 3.1 blocks per game. While he is more of a raw talent, his ceiling is very high and could develop expontentially under Kyle Smith on The Farm.
The Cardinal were also supposed to get four-star guard Jaylen Petty out of Rainier Beach, but he announced last month that he was de-committing from the program, a big loss for Stanford. But regardless, Smith worked tirelessly to ensure that the Cardinal put together a strong recruiting class ahead of what is expected to be a very big season.
Stanford will face loftier expectations this time around after impressing in various moments last season. Not making the NCAA tournament since 2014, the Cardinal will have their sights set on achieving just that, hoping that their new roster is their ticket to March Madness.