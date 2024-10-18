Stanford big-man ranked top center in ACC
Stanford senior Maxime Raynaud is coming off a stellar season that saw him average 15.5 points per game, along with 9.6 rebounds, two assists, and 0.8 blocks. The 7-foot-1 center could do it all last year, and he's looking to build off of that campaign in 2024-25. That is why On3 has put him on their Preseason 1st Team All-ACC list.
They say of the Stanford big-man, "While the Stanford program is in full rebuild mode in year one underKyle Smith, the Cardinal should have the best center in the league. The 7-foot-1 big man from Paris, France is coming off a season that saw him earn Pac 12 Most Improved Players honors along with second-team All-Pac 12.can have the offense run through him.
"He can make a pass with the ball in his hands but also is a threat to score from multiple levels. As he navigates his way through a new league, he has legit size and feel. Last season, Stanford had seven players who averaged between seven and 11 shots per game, this year, Raynaud should be the central figure of the offense."
Raynaud and the rest of the Cardinal will be adjusting to life under new head coach Kyle Smith, but 2024-25 transfer Jaylen Blakes said on the TreeCast podcast that coach Smith has been emphasizing "becoming a team. Becoming one."
With a lot of new faces on this team, Raynaud will presumably be called upon to be a leader on the floor, given his senior status and time on The Farm. The season is set to tip-off on November 4 at 1 p.m. against Denver. The men's team has not been to the NCAA tournament since 2014, and they'll be hoping to change that if not this year, then sometime soon under Smith.