Stanford Cardinal Sports Schedule This Week Includes College World Cup
Last week the football season ended with another 3-9 campaign, but this week will see the Stanford Cardinal women's soccer team competing to play in the College World Cup on Friday, December 6, as well as some wrestling, a bit of water polo, and even some track and field.
Here is when every sport will be taking the field, or pitch, or court, this week.
Tuesday, December 3
Stanford men's basketball (6-2) will return to Maples to try and shake off back-to-back losses last week to GCU and Cal Poly. For the first time all season, Maxime Raynaud was held without a double-double, finishing with 21 points and five boards in the team's previous game.
The Cardinal will welcome in Utah Valley on Tuesday, along with their 4-3 record. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m. and the game can be seen on the ACC Network.
Thursday, December 5
Stanford women's basketball (7-1) will travel to Baton Rouge to take on No.7 LSU in what will be their biggest test of the young season. After their loss on the road to Indiana, the Cardinal have rattled off three straight wins against Morgan State, Cal Poly, and UC San Diego, winning each contest by at least 30 points. All three wins came at home, where Stanford is undefeated this season.
Thursday's game will be at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN 2.
Friday, December 6
Friday will have a lot of action for Cardinal fans, with wrestling taking place all day as part of the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational and available on FloWrestling.
Water Polo action will also be at the Avery Aquatic Center at Stanford against Princeton, though a time has not yet been determined for that one.
The main event of the day will be the women's soccer team taking on Wake Forest in the semifinal round of the College World Cup. With a win on Friday, the team would advance to play in the championship game on Monday. Both matches are set for Cary, North Carolina with Friday's start time listed at 2 p.m. This match can be viewed on ESPN U.
Saturday, December 7
Saturday sees another full slate of action, with wrestling continuing on all day, and again available on FloWrestling. Men's water polo action will also continue in the NCAA championships, with Saturday being the semifinal round, also to be held at the Avery Aquatic Center. No time has been determined.
Saturday also marks the beginning of track and field season, as Stanford will travel to Boston, Massachusetts for the Colyear-Danville Season Opener. The time for this is still TBA.
Finally, there will also be a men's basketball game, with the Cardinal taking on Cal in their first of two contests this season. This game will be held at Cal, and will be Stanford's first ACC matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be available on the ACC Network.
Sunday, December 8
Sunday will see the finale of men's water polo, with the final round of the NCAA championship taking place, if Stanford advances. The final match will be available on ESPN U.
This will also be the day of the men's USA Diving Winter Nationals held in Bloomington, Indiana.