Stanford MBB Signs Impact Top-100 Recruit
Stanford basketball is currently on a six day break following a strong 3-0 start to the year. So much for this break being quiet and uneventful. On the week of national signing day, Stanford got their expected signees. Four star forward Aziz Olajuwon, four star guard Isaiah Rogers, and four star guard Elias Obenyah. But then a fourth name came up, shocking the fanbase in a positive way.
Stanford signed another four-star recruit, Julius Price, a guard out of St. Joseph’s high school down in Santa Maria, CA.
Price is a star. According to 247 Sports, he is the 86th ranked player in the nation, as well as the 10th-best shooting guard and the 7th-best player in California. Just behind Olajuwon, Price is the second best commit to The Farm in the 2026 class.
And this is all well deserved. Price spent four years playing at St. Joseph’s high school where he absolutely dominated the competition. Price averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists per game as just a freshman, ultimately getting better each year. As a sophomore, he put up 20, 4, and 7, and as a junior he got 18, 4, and 6.
Part of the reason he wasn’t averaging 20+ was due to teammate Tounde Yessoufou, now star player for Baylor as a freshman, who consistently averaged 30 throughout high school. In other words, Price is able to play alongside others while still making a massive impact.
In his freshman season, the Knights went 28-7 overall, 14-0 in league play, and reached the Open Division State championship game. As a sophomore, they went 31-4, 8-0 in league, and reached the Open State quarterfinal. Finally, as a junior, they went 31-2, 10-0 in league, and once again reached the Open State quarterfinals.
Price has gone 90-13 over three years in high school, going 32-0 in league. This guy is a winner, and who knows how good the Knights can be during Price’s senior year, as well as during his time in college.
Local Stanford fans can watch Price play live in the East Bay at De La Salle High School in Concord, CA, when he plays in the MLK Classic on January 19th. Stanford commit Elias Obenyah will also be playing in the same tournament.
This is a massive signing for the Cardinal, helping Stanford get deeper, while also picking up a star. This signing represents how amazing Kyle Smith truly is as a head coach and a recruiter, and how bright the future of Stanford basketball will be.