Stanford Men's Basketball Continues Home Dominance in Win Over Miami
It was a big night on The Farm for Stanford men's basketball on Wednesday night. With the Miami Hurricanes coming to town, the Cardinal made sure to lock in, putting on a dominant display that led to them taking home an 88-51 victory. The victory helped the Cardinal improve to 13-6 on the season, but with an astounding 10-1 home record, a feat that they haven't achieved since 2019-20.
It was once again the Maxime Raynaud show, who dropped a team high 28 points with 12 rebounds, to record his 16th double-double on the season. Raynaud shot 10-of-17 from the field, going 4-for-6 from three. His game moves him into the top 25 all-time in scoring for Stanford and into No. 8 all-time for Stanford rebounds.
The impressive performance also moves Raynaud into the top scorers across men's college basketball, with his 21.2 points per game ranking fifth overall in the nation.
The start of the game saw Stanford get out to a big lead early, with the score being 21-3 in favor of the Cardinal through the first seven minutes of the ballgame. Later on, the Cardinal got out to a 32-9 lead but a Miami run got them back into it and cut the lead down to 13 points with 2:52 left to play in the first half.
After Oziyah Sellers and Evan Stinson scored a few more times for the Cardinal, the team went into halftime up 37-21, marking the lowest number of points scored by a Cardinal opponent at the break this season.
Coming out even stronger in the second half, the Cardinal at one point got out to a 39-point lead, with Raynaud scoring 19 of his 28 points in the final 20 minutes of the game.
Stanford also managed to knock down seven threes in the second half. For the game, five Cardinal players scored double-figures, with Chisom Okpara and Jaylen Blakes each scoring 12 points and Ryan Agarwal scoring 11 points. Sellers also had 10 points. Shooting 52.3% from the field for the game, Stanford shot 60.6% in the second half.
With the win, the Cardinal now extend their winning streak to two straight, and with a thrilling one-point win over North Carolina being the first one, momentum is firmly on the Cardinal's side.
Stanford will look to keep things going in its next game on Saturday, Jan. 25 when Florida State comes to town. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. (PT) and will air on the ACC Network.