Stanford Opens Up Against Portland State with NCAA Tournament on Their Minds
It’s officially the start of the men's college basketball season, and there are a plethora of games on opening week that will get fans excited. Even though it's not on opening day, Stanford basketball plays in their first regular season game on Tuesday, November 4th, when they take on the Portland State Vikings in a non-conference matchup.
The game will take place at Maples Pavilion at 7:00 p.m. local time (PT), and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
Stanford had a solid offseason, despite losing their top three scorers. They still return 12 guys, and the most minutes in the ACC. After a preseason that saw the Cardinal take down USF in an unofficial game on the road, and Oregon at home, Stanford has immensely high hopes for the 2025-26 season. The Cardinal are ranked No. 90 in KenPom entering the game.
Coming off of a 19-13 season, Portland State had an tremendous offseason, returning their top two players, and bringing in a four point-per-game scorer from Arizona State. The Vikings have high hopes, and are expected to finish second in the Big Sky, with a few first place votes. The Vikings are ranked No. 176 on KenPom going into the contest.
Despite the expected success this season from the Vikings, the Cardinal still look like heavy favorites. No betting line has been announced, likely due to it being early in the season, but Stanford will likely be favored by double digits. ESPN analytics give the Cardinal a 91.5% chance to win at home.
The game should tell college basketball fans tons about both teams. For Stanford, can they continue their preseason success into the regular season? Can Ebuka Okorie stay hot? Can Jeremy Dent-Smith get more comfortable at the DI level and turn into a top player? Will Ryan Agarwal still start the game on the bench despite being a top player?
For Portland State, can Brycen Long start strong since his seizure at Arizona State? Can their top returners stay strong, and even take a step up? Many questions will be answered tonight on The Farm.
This could be a trap game for the Cardinal. Stanford has had a great start to the year, beating tough opponents in exhibition play, but still need to acknowledge the talent that they will have to face. It’s tough to beat a gritty mid-major team, especially one with high major talents, top returners, and March Madness hopes.
We'll pick Stanford in this one, winning 82-69. It may be closer than people expect, but the Cardinal are the better team, and their depth will help the Cardinal succeed. That depth may be Stanford's biggest weapon this season.