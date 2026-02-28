Stanford's Kyle Smith Shares Opinions on Former NBA Players in College Basketball

Over the last few months, college basketball has been facing some unexpected challenges. Professional athletes, including NBA players, have tried to come back to play college basketball.

It all started when James Nnaji, a former professional in Europe and in the NBA G-League, attempted to come back to college basketball. While he had never played in college, he was drafted into the NBA out of Nigeria by the Charlotte Hornets. Now, Nnaji currently plays for Baylor.

Afterwards, Charles Bediako, a former Alabama basketball player, attempted to come back to play at Alabama despite playing three years in the G-League. He was ruled ineligible by the Alabama Supreme Court after five games, and his request to appeal has been denied.

Finally, Amari Bailey, a player that had attended UCLA throughout his freshman season, played in NBA games before attempting to come back to college. He recently took an official visit to Grand Canyon, where he will consider playing.

While it’s a great opportunity for these athletes, it takes away spots from young high school athletes in need of a scholarship and their own opportunity to play. At the end of the day, the most important part of college basketball is giving kids opportunities. Bringing in these pro athletes makes the game simply unfair.

Tom Izzo, among other big name coaches in college basketball, have addressed their concerns with this recent trend, as they hope that one day college basketball can come back to what we have come to know and love.

Kyle Smith on pro players returning to college

Dec 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Kyle Smith talks to media members after defeating the CSUN Matadors at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After Stanford’s close win against Pitt on Wednesday, head coach Kyle Smith was asked about the issue, and his response was a strong statement going against professional players playing college basketball.

“I think it's silly to be honest. I think that that's not college basketball. I think if you've played in the NBA, it's over. You had your opportunities. I also see the argument too, that guys in Europe can come over after playing professionally, I can see why a guy that was drafted or played the G League, if he wants to get a college education then that is great.

"It just doesn't help Stanford. I've been in communication with [former Stanford guard] Tyrell Terry, I think he's been out for a while, but I figured I’ll talk to him. But I just don't know, we have to come up with some parameters, whether it's collective bargaining or whatever, we got to get to something that makes sense to me or figure it out.”

Smith is clearly against the idea for two reasons. Number one, it’s bad for college basketball. The sport is changing, but it shouldn’t be in this way. It is too much of an unfair advantage, and overall changes college basketball for the worse.

Number two, it’s bad for the Cardinal. Stanford is the kind of school that provides students with the best education and athletic experience available. When players take part in professional basketball, coming back to Stanford just simply doesn’t make sense.

Whether the Cardinal decide to try to pick up players or not, they understand that college basketball is changing, and Kyle Smith is not fond of the idea. If they want to build a program, they are going to have to do it the traditional way.