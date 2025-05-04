Stanford's Raynaud Gets Invite to NBA Draft Combine
Stanford basketball’s star has been given a huge opportunity. Maxime Raynaud, a 7-foot-1 center from France, will have the opportunity to compete in the NBA Draft Combine. The Combine will be held from May 11-18 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL.
Raynaud certainly deserves this incredible opportunity. The senior averaged 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game all while making the All-ACC first team as well as the All-Academic team. He led Stanford to their first 20-win season in five years, and has proven to be a Stanford legend.
After four years in Palo Alto, Raynaud will be taking his talents to the NBA Draft, where he hopes to get selected for a chance to play in the league. 60 players get selected to teams, and 75 players get picked to compete in the combine. In recent mock drafts, Raynaud has been projected as a late first or early second round talent.
75 players may seem like a lot, but it is actually smaller than you might think. Raynaud was one of just eight players selected from the ACC, and only one of two selected from teams not named Duke. Even more surprisingly, Raynaud is representing California, being the only player invited from all 26 California-based programs.
The majority of mock drafts see Raynaud going early in the second round. CBS Sports has him going at pick No. 27, while ESPN ranks Raynaud as the 35th best prospect. Other sites such as No Ceilings and Tankathon see him going at picks 39 and 43, respectively.
Regardless of where he goes, NBA franchises are sure to get a great scorer in the post and from deep, a good playmaker, a rim protector, and a leader who is covered in leadership and loyalty traits.
This is a phenomenal accomplishment for Raynaud, and the first step in his journey to becoming a star in the NBA. Where he ends up in the draft will determine what his playing time will look like early on, and how big of a role he'll end up having in the league.