Players to Watch for in Stanford vs UT Arlington

On Wednesday night, Stanford basketball hosts UT Arlington for a non-conference battle. Coming in, the two teams have a combined five losses on the year, setting the foundation for what should be an interesting game on The Farm.

Stanford has had a tough past few games, whether it was winning close or losing to teams that shouldn't be giving them trouble. Losses to Seattle and UNLV are taking away some of the shine from wins against Montana, Minnesota, and St. Louis, and It looks like the Cardinal are just begging for a win to build some momentum late into their non-conference schedule.

UT Arlington has had a solid start to the season, going 7-3, and gotten wins over Missouri State, Evansville, Weber State, UTRGV and Stephen F. Austin, along with two non-DI wins.

Their three losses have come to New Mexico, Campbell, and Arkansas State, with a couple of those being blowouts. With that said, a 7-3 start to the year is phenomenal for the program, and that surely will make Wednesday’s game interesting.

An interesting matchup to keep an eye on in this one will be the one between the big men and the guard play.

While the majority of Stanford’s offensive and defensive success has been through their dynamic guard play, the big men have done a great job holding their own. The starters Chisom Okpara and AJ Rohosy bring energy, physicality, scoring and defense, while backups Aidan Cammann, Oskar Giltay, and Kristers Skrinda provide quality minutes and have unique skillsets of their own.

UT Arlington on the other hand essentially plays position-less basketball. In a 40-minute basketball game where five players are always on the court, 200 minutes are played. Of the 200 minutes played, 120 should be given to forwards and centers, but only an average of 68.6 have been for this program.

In addition, the Mavericks don’t have a single player listed on their roster that is a true center, with their tallest player being 6-foot-11 and their tallest starter being 6-foot-8. This could put them at a big height disadvantage. Stanford has seven players listed at 6-foot-8 or taller.

UT Arlington’s X-factor for the game will be Raysean Seamster. He averages 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds a night, doing tons of work for this Mavericks offense. But he is going to have to defend incredibly well to stop the Cardinal frontcourt that will show many different looks.

K.T. Turner, the Mavericks' head coach, may look to find other ways to score the ball instead, and focus on Seamster in more of a defensive role. If this is the rote they take, UTA could have a chance to win.

Stanford doesn’t have a single X-factor, but it’s more so the entire frontcourt. The Cardinal have Rohosy, a big man that looks to score, and plays with heaps of energy. They also have Okpara, a true physical scorer that is quick as well.

Cammann is good in the post and can also shoot from deep. Giltay is a defensive menace, getting tons of blocks, but is also great on the offensive boards. And Skrinda has a European skillset consisting of outside shot making as well as solid finishing.

This should be an interesting matchup for Stanford.

