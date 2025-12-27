Stanford Takes on CSU Northridge to End Non-Conference Play

We are about two months into the 2025-26 season, and Stanford men’s basketball is wrapping up their non-conference slate. To end non-con play, Stanford will take on the Cal State Northridge Matadors, hoping to end their slate on a positive note. The game will be on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT, broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

The Cardinal have begun their season positively, starting 10-2. They started by winning four straight over Portland State, Montana, Montana State, and Louisiana. Then, they lost at home to Seattle to end their early momentum. They bounced back and won three straight over Minnesota, St. Louis, and Portland, but then fell to UNLV at home, another mid-major loss.

Since the loss to the Rebels, Stanford has won three straight, beating San Jose State, UT Arlington, and most recently Colorado. Their momentum is building once again, and a win over CSU Northridge could help that as the Cardinal get ready for ACC play.

The Matadors have had an interesting start to the year. They have earned wins over North Dakota, Troy, Fresno State, and Sac State but have had poor results as well, losing to Idaho, Idaho State, and North Dakota State in brutal fashion.

The Matadors haven’t been consistent at all this season, which could be scary for the Cardinal. On their best day, CSU Northridge can be a great team, but on a bad day, they could struggle heavily against much worse opponents.

CSU Northridge’s roster is built uniquely. More than half of their scoring comes from just three players, and all three are guards. Their main scorer is Larry Hughes II, son of former NBA player Larry Hughes.

The 6-foot-4 senior averages 18.4 points per game, and has had plenty of breakout performances, including a 27 point outburst against CSU Bakersfield, and 25 points against Fresno State.

Joshua O’Garro, a 6-foot-6 senior, is putting up 13.8 points and 9.7 rebounds a game for the Matadors. His season high was 23 points against Troy as well as Fresno State. 6-foot-3 senior Josiah Davis averages 13.3 points and 6.1 assists per game for the Matadors as well.

While CSU Northridge has great guard play, it’s going to be tough to compete with Stanford’s elite trio of Ebuka Okorie, Benny Gealer, and Jeremy Dent-Smith. That’s why the Matadors don’t necessarily match up well with the Cardinal.

Last season, the two met up in the NIT, with Stanford coming out on top, 87-70. And the Cardinal look about as good as the season prior, while the Matadors have clearly dropped off after their successful 2024-25 campaign.

ESPN has Stanford as heavy favorites, given a 90.7% chance to win.

We are going to pick Stanford to come out on top, 86-66. The Cardinal are the better team, have the better roster, and match up well with the Matadors. In addition, their strong recent momentum can be crucial to a victory.

Tune in for this key non-conference battle this weekend in Palo Alto, where Stanford can potentially build their momentum into ACC play.

