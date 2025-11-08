Stanford Will be Tested by Montana at Maples
The Stanford Cardinal have rolled their way into a quick 1-0 start, after taking down Portland State, 89-79. The win was a good start, but they face an even tougher test this weekend when they take on another Big Sky foe in Montana.
The Big Sky preseason rankings saw the Vikings slot in at number two. But in first place, the former champions of the conference, the Montana Grizzlies play Stanford on Saturday for a non-conference showdown.
Last year, Montana went 25-10, winning the Big Sky Conference and qualifying for March Madness. Although some picked them to upset the No. 3 Badgers, Wisconsin came away with an 85-66 win in the first round of the tournament. The Grizzlies look like a team that could be back in the tournament when this season wraps up.
Montana has started the year 2-0, winning by an average of 49.5 points per game. However, they have yet to face a Division I program, and it should be a tough test on the road against Stanford. THat said, Montana certainly has the roster to compete.
The Grizzlies are led by Money Williams, a Bay Area native. Even after a tough start, Williams averages 10.5 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Besides Williams, the ball gets spread out all around the floor, with 12 players averaging over four points per game.
Even with great depth, it’s going to be tough to compete with the Cardinal. Their win over Portland displayed great signs of stardom on the roster. Most notably, Ebuka Okorie and Chisom Okpara look like they could be Stanford’s key duo this season.
In addition, guards Jeremy Dent-Smith and Benny Gealer have immensely contributed early on as well. Ryan Agarwal, Stanford’s projected star, had a tough first game, but should bounce back well.
Stanford currently are the favorites, given an 84.3% chance to win per ESPN analytics.
There is no doubt that the Cardinal are a team with tremendous potential, but Montana could be an interesting test. The Grizzlies match up well with Stanford’s depth, and have a star to complement, which could be huge. Montana has also been to the tournament, which is where Stanford is trying to go this season.
The Cardinal come out with a victory in this one, but it might be closer than they think. Let's put this one as a Stanford win, 82-75. This could end up being an early tone-setting game for the season for the Cardinal.