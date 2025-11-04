Stanford Basketball Needs to Start This Player in 2025-26
Tonight is the start of the college basketball season for the Stanford Cardinal, as they matchup with an interesting opponent, the Portland State Vikings. The one notable question that will be answered heading into this game revolves around Stanford’s star wing, Ryan Agarwal.
Agarwal, a redshirt junior, has already had a successful career for the Cardinal. He struggled with injuries as a freshman, but truly broke out to be a key player during his sophomore season.
Agarwal averaged 7.3 points per game, ranking fourth on the team in scoring, and the three players that ranked ahead of him have all departed. He also averaged 4.9 rebounds, again serving as one of the leaders on the team.
His 2.1 assists per game show how well rounded he was last season. The only knock on his game seemed to be his 28.8% three point percentage, but Agarwal still hit big shots all season.
Agarwal hit a game-changing three against rival Cal to win the game, as well as the game-winning layup against NC State. Without Agarwal in his role, Stanford wouldn't have had the success that they did last season.
Stanford lost their top three scorers in the offseason, giving fans hope that Stanford would provide Agarwal with a massive role increase in 2025, where he would be the featured player, a top scorer, a top rebounder, and an important catch and shooter while also creating his own shot.
But to the shock of many, Agarwal didn’t even start in the Cardinal’s preseason contest against Oregon. Instead, the wing came off the bench.
Agarwal shined against the Ducks anyway, playing 31 minutes, scoring 10 points, grabbing 5 rebounds, and went 3-of-8 from the field, as well as 1/3 from downtown. But the star absolutely should have been the starter.
Early in the offseason, Agarwal joined the Cardinal Chronicles Podcast and disclosed that he had been suffering from a minor knee injury and surgery. A few months later, he spoke with the press at Stanford basketball media day, once again confirming an injury.
“[The injury] was a lingering factor a lot last season, just in terms of getting warmed up for games and feeling through games especially towards the end. I’ve just been able to play a lot more laterally and vertically as well without pain. And I think that it’s helped with my shot, with balance, and on the defensive side, being able to stay in front of the ball better.”
Stanford takes on Portland State in just hours, and head coach Kyle Smith needs to make sure that his star wing is starting against the Vikings.