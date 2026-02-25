Pitt vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 25

The Stanford Cardinal are looking to get back on track when they host the Pitt Panthers on Wednesday night in ACC action.

Stanford has lost seven of its last nine games, including its last two games on the road. It has been much better at home, though, going 10-6 at home as opposed to 3-5 on the road.

Pitt has also been struggling, but just ended a five-game losing streak with a home win over Notre Dame. The Panthers, too, are much worse on the road (1-7) than at home (8-9).

The Cardinal will be looking for revenge after suffering a blowout loss at Pitt last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.

Pitt vs. Stanford Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pitt: +9.5 (-108)

Stanford: -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Pitt: +380

Stanford: -500

Total

137.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Pitt vs. Stanford How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 25

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Maples Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Pitt record: 10-17

Stanford record: 16-11

Pitt vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Pitt is 12-15 ATS this season

Stanford is 13-13-1 ATS this season

Pitt is 4-6 ATS on the road this season

Stanford is 8-8 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 16-11 in Pitt games this season

The UNDER is 17-10 in Stanford games this season

The UNDER is 6-4 in Pitt road games this season

The UNDER is 9-7 in Stanford home games this season

Pitt vs. Stanford Key Players to Watch

Ebuka Okorie, Guard, Stanford Cardinal

Ebuka Okorie is a player to watch not only for this game, but for the rest of the season. The freshman guard leads Stanford with 22.3 points per game, which also ranks him seventh in the nation.

Okorie could be a one-and-done with the Cardinal as one of the best freshman guards in the country, but that’s still to be decided.

The freshman has had a strong month of February, including a 40-point effort in Stanford’s last home game against Georgia Tech.

Pitt vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick

Stanford has been getting stronger at home, while Pitts is pitiful on the road.

The Cardinal have covered the spread in three of their last five home games, including a 95-72 win as -8.5 favorites and an upset win over UNC. On the flip side, Pittsburgh lost by 14 at UNC, by 30 at Virginia, and by 11 at Clemson.

I expect another big effort from Stanford at home as it looks for another 20-win season.

Pick: Stanford -9.5 (-112)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.