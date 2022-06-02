Star forward Harrison Ingram withdraws from from 2022 NBA Draft

Skip to main content
Former five-star Harrison Ingram is set to return to Stanford after withdrawing his name from the 2022 NBA Draft

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford basketball forward Harrison Ingram has withdrawn his name from the 2022 NBA Draft, and is set to make his return for the upcoming season. 

The 2022 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, started 30 of the 32 games and was second on the team in scoring and led the team in rebounds this past season. The former five-star recruit out of Dallas, Texas will look to help turn Stanford's misfortunes around as he announced via Twitter he would be running it back.

The Cardinal finished this past season with a mediocre 16-16 record, but did have a somewhat strong showing in the Pac-12 tournament where they beat a hot Arizona State team and held their own against the top seed Arizona Wildcats.

Ingram, who was once viewed as a first round pick by 247sports' recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins will have a chance to not only help Stanford improve their woes, but improve his numbers that saw him shoot 38.8% from the field and 31.3% from three.

There is a good chance that Ingram will be the focal point of the offense after the transfer of the team's leading scorer, Jaiden Delaire.

With his return, Ingram headlines a team that now has a ton of experience with four projected starters returning after being one of the youngest teams in the country, as they ranked as the No. 315 in experience according to KenPom.com. With the absence of Delaire, Ingram will have the best chance of his young career to prove if he has what it takes to be a dominant college player that can play at the next level. 

