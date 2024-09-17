Three-star prospect commits to Stanford basketball
The era of Kyle Smith is starting to lure some strong talent. Recently, three-star guard Myles Jones announced his commitment to Stanford, signaling the first signing for the Cardinal for the class of 2026.
Jones, who is currently a junior at Modesto Christian High School, took an unofficial visit in late August, and after picking up an offer from the Cardinal earlier this month, quickly chose Stanford over offers from schools such as Montana, Weber State, Sacramento State and the University of San Francisco.
A 6’3” combo guard, Jones is coming off of a sophomore campaign in which he averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 15 games, leading the Crusaders to a 28-6 overall record (11-0 league) before falling to Salesian College Prep in the CIF Norcal Boys Basketball championships. That three point ability has also made him a very efficient scorer.
Known for his shooting ability, Jones shot 43% from three point range last season and will provide the Cardinal with another deep scoring option, with Stanford looking to find someone who can fill the void left behind by last year’s three-point percentage leader in Brandon Angel. Jones will also bring strong defensive ability as he averaged 1.4 steals per game in 2023-24, and with Stanford in need of more defensive help, his addition will fit nicely.
Expected to continue being a major part of Modesto Christian’s gameplan in his upcoming junior season, Jones will look to prove that Stanford was right in investing in him during his last couple seasons of high school, determined to get the Crusaders over the hump and win his school a state title. The Crusaders 2024-25 season will begin on November 30.