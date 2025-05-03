Why Sacramento State Could be a Fun Non-conference Opponent for Stanford in 2025
There is a new powerhouse in town, and they could rival Stanford. Sacramento State is making incredible moves in both football and basketball, due to their high NIL budget and big market area. The Hornets are getting hyped up, and the potential in their sports programs is on the rise.
The whole process started in late March, after the Hornets finished with an abysmal 7-25 record. Sac State needed to make a change, and went about making a massive move to sign Mike Bibby to be their new head coach. Bibby is a Sacramento Kings legend, beloved in the area, and can finally return to the game as a coach at the college level.
Then came the most shocking move.
About a month later, Shaquille O’Neal was hired as the General Manager, and coming along was his son, Shaqir. Finally, to spice things up even more, the Hornets signed UCF transfer Mikey Williams, an internet sensation known for his incredible high school mixtape.
There is a powerhouse building up in the capitol, and Stanford needs to stop them--on the court.
The Cardinal need to schedule a date with Sacramento State this upcoming season, and truly prove who the best team in Northern California is. The Cardinal, like the Hornets, are a program on the rise, and the two programs meeting up would be a good litmus test for each.
Stanford has played eight Northern California teams in the non-conference this decade, not including Cal, as they have always remained in the same conference. Clearly the Cardinal enjoy competing with close proximity opponents, and adding Sac State to the mix could make things very interesting.
The two teams have competed just six times over the course of 33 years. In those six matchups, the Cardinal have been victorious all six times, winning by an average of 21.5 points per contest.
In 2023-24, the two teams met up in Palo Alto, where Stanford won 91-73. If they were to meet up again in 2025-26, the outcome would likey be a bit closer.
Clearly these two teams have a connection, and have both been making moves to become better programs, whether it is during the regular season, postseason, or offseason. This matchup would spice things up for the Cardinal, and provide a fun, close to home, yet tough matchup that they should be looking for as they attempt to clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament.