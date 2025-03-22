Boston Celtics Land All-ACC Star in NBA Mock Draft
The defending champions of the NBA, the Boston Celtics, are yet again one of the best teams in the league, holding a 51-19 record. That currently has then slotted as the No. 2 seed in the East behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. They're also 7.5 games up on the No. 3 seeded New York Knicks and have already clinched a playoff berth.
Even if they lost their final 12 games, the worst they could finish would be the six seed.
The focus is certainly on the NBA playoffs, and capping off another season with a title, but once the season is over it will be time to start preparing for the NBA Draft. While the Celtics hold the third-best record in the NBA, they also have an early second-round pick thanks to the Washington Wizards.
In a recent mock draft on NBA.com, they had the Celtics selecting Stanford Cardinal center Maxime Raynaud with the No. 32 overall pick. Standing 7-foot-1, the Frenchman has height that you just can't teach. He also earned All-ACC First Team honors this year.
He was the only player in the country to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game this year, putting up 20.1 and 10.9. Because of those averages, he also led the country in double-doubles with 23, which is also a new Stanford record.
Jonathan Wasserman believes that NBA teams will be drawn to Raynaud's ability.
"His 20.1 points per game are coming off such a high level of offensive skill for a 7’1″ big man. NBA teams will be drawn to his floor-spacing 1.8 threes per game, but the ability to attack closeouts and use the dribble have created more scoring versatility. And he continues to excel in the post with his footwork and touch over both shoulders.
"The lack of rim protection may limit him to reserve minutes at the next level, but teams could still see value in the 20s in a stretch 5 and finishing target who can also create for himself from different spots in the half court."
It's possible Raynaud heard about the lack of rim protection knock on him, because in Stanford's first game of the NIT, he went out and blocked five shots, matching a season-high. To be fair, it was against Cal State Northridge, who aren't exactly the Chicago Bulls.
Raynaud obviously has talent, but there is a chance that he'll be a work in progress to begin his NBA career.
That said, he's shown this year that he can make big leaps with his game in short periods of time. Last season he averaged 15.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest, while also blocking more shots, creating more steals, and limiting his turnovers.
He has worked on all facets of his game for the 2024-25 season, and to get the most out of him, he's going to need to land with a team that is able to coach him up a touch, but also provide him room to grow as a player.
The Boston Celtics may just be that team.