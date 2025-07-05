Expectation For Brook Lopez on the Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are going all in. In what was expected to be more or less of a challenging season in 2024-25, the Clippers shattered expectations and finished at 50-32 en route to earning the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. Proving to the NBA world that their current core can still compete for a title, the Clippers are staying aggressive this offseason in order to keep their window open.
And so far, the Clippers' biggest move was signing former Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks star, Brook Lopez, to a two-year deal. Averaging 13 points and five rebounds last season at 37-years-old, Lopez proved that even though he is on the older side, he can still produce at a high level. But the Clippers already have a starting center, so what should we expect out of Lopez during his time with the Clippers?
Breaking out in a big way this past season, Ivica Zubac is entrenched as the team's starting center, proving that he has all the makings to be a superstar. And at only 28-years-old, he is still deep in his prime.
An older team, with both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden deep into their 30s, the Clippers need a younger guy like Zubac to be out there. But, even though he shined last season and was a big reason for LA's success, the franchise was still missing something: a backup big man.
Lopez immediately fills that void and will look to have a big role off the bench as Zubac's backup. Lopez's starter numbers were very strong last season and he was able to remain healthy, but at his age, being a backup could help prolong his career.
With the numbers that he averaged, he figures to be one of the league's best backup centers and when Zubac is off the floor, Lopez brings a strong scorer and defender to the mix who can keep up the high standard of play.
But one area that Lopez really helps the Clippers is leadership. A well-respected veteran who has the reputation of being a strong leader, Lopez adds another leader to pair alongside Harden and Leonard and can help mentor any young guys that the Clippers rely on this season.
A big reason for the Bucks' championship in 2021 as well, Lopez will bring a championship mindset to a franchise that is still on the hunt to win their first title.
Lopez's days could be numbered in the league, but the fact that he is still as valuable as he is at his age definitely tells you everything you need to know about the impact that he has left on the game of basketball.