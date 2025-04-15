Former Stanford Cardinal in the NBA Play-in and Playoffs
The NBA regular season has come to end, meaning that playoff basketball is in the air. There was no shortage of action this season, with the remaining teams not shifting their focus towards achieving the pinnacle of basketball--winning the NBA title.
And while not everyone will be able to hoist the trophy, Stanford basketball will be well represented in the play-in games and in the playoffs, with a few former Cardinal stars set to take center stage.
Here are the former Stanford Cardinal who are on NBA teams that will be play in the play-in tournament/NBA playoffs. Harrison Ingram of the San Antonio Spurs and Ziaire Williams of the Brooklyn Nets are on NBA rosters, but neither of their teams made the playoffs.
SF Spencer Jones, Denver Nuggets
Jones was a key player for Stanford from 2019-2024, earning Second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023 and ended his Cardinal tenure as the program's record holder in games played and three pointers made.
After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Jones eventually signed a two-way deal with the Nuggets and played 20 games for the team this season, averaging 1.3 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists. The Nuggets are the No. 4 seed and will take on the LA Clippers in the first round.
C Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks
A key piece to the Bucks' championship winning season in 2020-21, Lopez will be turned to to lead the Bucks this season as they look to bring home another championship.
Averaging 13 points, five rebounds and 1.8 assists in 80 games played and started this season, Lopez has continued to be the rock of team and has proven that he still has a lot left in the tank. The Bucks earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and will face the Indiana Pacers.
F Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks
This season has been an interesting one for the Mavericks, to say the least. Expected to come for the NBA title this season, the Luka Dončić to the Lakers trade in February shook up the NBA world and caused Dallas to take a bit of a nose dive this season, ending up as the No. 10 seed at 39-43, where they will participate in the play-in tournament to try and make the playoffs.
Powell, who averaged 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and an assist this season, played a limited role for Dallas in the 55 games (three starts) that he had, but could see himself take on more of a leadership role during this year's play-in.
The Mavericks will take on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. If they end up winning, they'll get another game against either the Memphis Grizzlies or Golden State Warriors, with the winner of that game earning the eight seed in the playoffs.