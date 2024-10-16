Former Stanford Cardinal on NBA rosters in 2024-25
Another NBA season is upon us, with tipoff for the regular season scheduled for October 22. The quest for the title will soon intensify, and while there will be teams that are expected to be the frontrunners, it is truly anyone's for the taking.
This year, the Stanford Cardinal will have a handful of former players that will be on NBA rosters in 2024-25, with each of them vying to help their teams achieve glory. As the anticipation for basketball grows, let's take a look at which former Cardinal players are currently in the pros.
Brook Lopez, C, Milwaukee Bucks
Starring at Stanford from 2006-2008 alongside his brother, Robin, where he earned First-team All-Pac-10 honors in 2008 and Third-team All-American honors, Lopez’s career in the NBA has been a highly successful one. Drafted 10th overall by the then New Jersey Nets in the 2008 draft, Lopez spent the first nine seasons of his career in New Jersey/Brooklyn, and evolved into a cornerstone piece for the franchise, earning All-Rookie First team honors in 2008 and being named an All-Star in 2013.
Traded to the Lakers ahead of the 2017-18 season, Lopez spent one season in Los Angeles before joining his current team, the Milwaukee Bucks, in the summer of 2018 on a free agent deal. Since joining them, Lopez has experienced his most success as a pro, being selected to the All-Defensive Second Team in 2020, the All-Defensive First Team in 2023 and helping the Bucks win the NBA title in 2021, their first championship since 1971.
This season, the 36-year-old Lopez should continue having a big role with the team as his veteran leadership will be very crucial as the franchise looks to rebound after last season where they lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Dwight Powell, F/C, Dallas Mavericks
After shining in high school at IMG Academy, the Toronto, Canada native opted to spend his college career at Stanford, where from 2010-2014, Powell dominated, earning First-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2013 and 2014, earning Pac-12 Most Improved Player in 2013 and helping the Cardinal win the NIT tournament in 2012. Drafted by the Charlotte Hornets 45th overall in the 2014 draft, his rights were then immediately traded to Cleveland, and he'd play for the Cavaliers in summer league before being traded once again to the Boston Celtics prior to the start of the 2014-15 season.
Spending part of his rookie year in Boston, Powell was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in December of 2014, and has been there ever since, becoming a key reserve for Dallas, especially over the last few years when the franchise has been able to experience some major playoff success, making a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021-22 and an NBA Finals appearance last season, ultimately losing to the Celtics in five games.
Powell’s best season came in 2018-19, where he averaged 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 77 games played. With the Mavericks coming in with a chip on their shoulder this year and having a new-look roster, with four-time champion Klay Thompson signing with the team over the offseason, Powell will be primed to continue his role as a key reserve as Dallas looks to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy.
Internationally, Powell joined the Canadian National Team in 2022 on a three-year commitment, and was a big piece to the team in the 2024 Olympics.
Ziare Williams, F, Brooklyn Nets
A five-star recruit coming out of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, Williams chose Stanford over offers from Arizona, UCLA, USC and North Carolina and spent one season on The Farm before declaring for the NBA Draft.
At Stanford in 2020-21, Williams immediately became an impact player, averaging 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his lone season. Drafted 10th overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2021 draft, his rights were then immediately traded to the Memphis Grizzlies where he became an important bench player.
Last season he averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 51 games for Memphis. Traded to the Brooklyn Nets in July, Williams will fight for a starting role and look to become a franchise player on a rebuilding Nets squad.