Los Angeles Clippers Snag Lakers Free Agent Target
Brook Lopez is coming home. The former Stanford Cardinal star and the Los Angeles Clippers reached an agreement on a two-year, $18 million contract as the negotiating period ahead of NBA free agency began to bring the Los Angeles native back home. Lopez will bolster a squad that finished fifth in the Western Conference this past season season. The deal was negotiated by Lopez's agents at Wasserman.
A 17-year veteran, Lopez spent the previous seven seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, winning a title with the team during the 2020-21 season. One of the best shooting big men in the league, Lopez is coming off of a season where he averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists, continuing to show that despite being 37-years-old, he is still playing at a high level.
As a three-point shooter, Lopez continued to be a threat, ending the year shooting 37% from behind the arc, an incredibly good percentage for a big man. He is the only player in NBA history to have at least 2,000 blocks and 1,000 three-pointers.
But one thing that makes Lopez so valuable still, and something that is not talked about much, is his durability for a player his age. After an injury riddled 2021-22 campaign, playing in only 13 games, he has since been able to stay fully healthy, playing in 78 games in 2022-23, 79 games in 2023-24 and 80 games this season.
Lopez is expected to join the Clippers as a bench player, with Ivica Zubac entrenched as the franchise's starting center. But the Clippers lacked depth behind him and were in desperate need of a backup big, a hole that Lopez fills very nicely, ensuring that he will have a big role even if he does end up coming off the bench. He'll also help the Clippers stretch the floor a bit more next season, which is an added bonus.
ESPN gave the addition of Lopez to the Clippers an "A" grade, and even noted this little tidbit which gives a glimpse as to why he'll be so valuable in Los Angeles. "Lineups without Zubac were outscored by 5.5 points per 100 possessions, according to Cleaning the Glass, ranking in the 22nd percentile leaguewide in offensive rating."
The Clippers may have an older roster, with star players Kawhi Leonard and James Harden both well over 30 as well, but those guys have proven that they can still compete at the highest level. Signing Lopez shows that the Clippers still consider themselves very much in the championship conversation and are serious about bringing a title to the Intuit Dome.
NBA free agency officially begins on July 6, with contracts that are agreed to now becoming official at that time.