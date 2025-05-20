Stanford Basketball Star Works Out with Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Ahead of NBA Draft
While the NBA playoffs continue to rage on, anticipation for the upcoming NBA Draft is mounting. Ahead of the June 25 draft day, prospects have been hard at work, hoping to raise their draft stock and put their names in lottery pick conversations.
For Stanford basketball star Maxime Raynaud, a strong senior campaign helped him climb draft boards and become one of this year's most intriguing prospects.
But it is what he did during the combine that has been most impressive, stealing the show during the 5-on-5 session when he scored 20 points, playing like one of the best players on the floor. And now, Raynaud is making sure he is prepared to go up against the league's best--training with San Antonio Spurs star and fellow French national, Victor Wembanyama, on Monday.
Raynaud and Wembanyama go way back and have been friends for years, so them working out together is no surprise. However, it not only proves that Wembanyama, who missed a large portion of this season due to blood clots, is ready to return to the floor come next season but it is also shows just how well respected Raynaud is as a player.
Raynaud, who stands at 7-foot-1, is undoubtedly a big guy, but compared to Wembanyama-- who towers at 7-foot-4, there looks to be a pretty big size differential. But having trained with Wembanyama multiple times before, including last year when he practiced with Team France right before the Olympics, Raynaud is no stranger to going up against big bodies.
In terms of draft position, Raynaud is widely expected to get drafted but when is the question. Some mock drafts have Raynaud being a late first round pick--ESPN's latest mock draft has him going No. 24 overall to the OKC Thunder--while others have him projected to go earlier in the second round.
But after his impressive showing during the 5-on-5, it is expected that Raynaud will climb up boards even more, where he could find himself drafted much earlier than anyone expected. All it takes is one team believing that he's the guy for their team.
But wherever Raynaud goes, he will bring a major boost. For most of the season, Raynaud was in the same conversation as Cooper Flagg, the presumed No. 1 overall pick, with the two young stars leading the ACC in scoring.
And for a Stanford program that has struggled in recent years, Raynaud's play was the catalyst for why new head coach Kyle Smith was able to lead the Cardinal to a 21-14 record in his first season-- the program's best record since 2019-20.