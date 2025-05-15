Stanford's Raynaud Shines in NBA Draft Combine
This week, the NBA Draft Combine has been a clear focus in the NBA, along with the playoffs and lottery. The combine is a weeklong event that features the leagues’ best prospects, allowing them to showcase their athleticism, abilities, and talent in front of the eyes of NBA scouts and general managers.
Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud was a part of the 75 players invited to the combine. Raynaud was a star for the Cardinal for four years, where he averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds, leading the nation in double-doubles his senior season, and finishing as a finalist for the National Center of the Year.
Raynaud led the Cardinal to a 21-14 record, as well as a 17-3 record at home, the most successful season that Palo Alto has seen this decade. With the guidance of new head coach Kyle Smith, the duo helped revitalize the men's basketball program.
On Tuesday, four teams were created to play a single game against another team. Raynaud was selected to Team Williams, who matched up against Team Mueller.
Team Williams was filled with talent. Raynaud was teamed up with Sion James, Grant Nelson, Ryan Nembhard, Milos Uzan, and others. On the other side, Koby Brea, PJ Haggerty, Karter Knox, Mark Sears, and Jamir Watkins headlined another stacked team.
Team Mueller ended up with an 83-30 victory, but one player truly stood out.
Raynaud, despite the loss, put up 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists, going 7-for-12 from the field and 2-for-5 from three. He led all players in scoring, and was clearly the best player out there.
ESPN noted Raynaud's performance as well, saying, "The most impactful performance of the day from a draft stock perspective undoubtedly belonged to Raynaud.
"Raynaud's defense was considered a major concern in college, and while it is still far from perfect, the sheer size and reach he brings coupled with his much-improved physicality allowed him to make a major impact in the 5-on-5 scrimmages, changing shots around the rim and even hedging ball-screens well out beyond the 3-point line to generate turnovers."
Year in and year out, Raynaud has proven his exceptional skill set for the Cardinal, and it is now ready to showcase in the big leagues. His ability to score in the post, shoot, pump fake, pass to the corner, or be a leader to younger players, Raynaud truly has it all, and it is now being shown in his transition to the next level.
Raynaud was projected to be a late first or early second round pick prior to the combine, but after Wednesday's performance, he could end up firmly planted as a first rounder. The lottery may still be too high for him at the moment, but if he continues to show out during the combine, his stock can keep rising.
The NBA Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25 at 5 p.m. (PT), so we'll find out where the Stanford big man will end up before long.