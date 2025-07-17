49ers' Christian McCaffrey Ranked in Top 100 NFL Players
2024 was a rough year for former Stanford Cardinal legend, Christian McCaffrey. Not only did he deal with injuries all season-- limiting him to only four games-- but his San Francisco 49ers failed to live up to their Super Bowl expectations en route to a 6-11 record and a missed playoff opportunity.
But even through a down season from the superstar ball carrier, the league still believes in CMC according to its Top 100 Players for 2025.
Coming in ranked at No. 73, McCaffrey did experience a major fall from last season when he was ranked at No. 3, but he is still highly regarded nonetheless. McCaffrey came in ranked one higher than Washington Commanders linebacker, Bobby Wagner, who is ranked at No. 74.
In four games last season, McCaffrey carried the ball 50 times for 202 yards and no touchdowns and while his performances were not as eye opening as they have been in years past, it was evident that the 49ers' offense faced more struggles whenever he was out. However, since entering the league in 2017, last season was the first time in his career that he failed to find the endzone in any capacity-- rushing or receiving.
But if the offseason has been any indication, McCaffrey is back and fully healthy and is expected to resume his big role within the 49ers offense. Investing a lot in order to keep their core around, signing guys like Brock Purdy and George Kittle to lucrative contract extensions, the 49ers enter this year hungry to return to the playoffs and make another Super Bowl run--with McCaffrey's role being of vital importance.
Since joining the 49ers via trade midway through the 2022 season, McCaffrey has not only elevated San Francisco's offense, but it has become one of the NFL's best. By the time the regular season ended, the team finished 5th in the league in total offense and 6th in scoring, finishing as the league's top team in plus/minus differential.
But at 29-years-old and having dealt with numerous injuries over the course of his career, it is very hard to know exactly how much McCaffrey has left in the tank when it comes to being an elite running back. He's going to lose a step at some point--every player does.
Most running backs begin to decline around the age of 30, while some--most notably guys like Todd Gurley--are forced to retire well before. Signed with the 49ers through 2027, the franchise will want to do everything they can to maximize McCaffrey's final prime seasons.
The 49ers opened training camp on July 15, when all rookies reported for workouts. But on July 22, full workouts will fully begin when all veterans report, marking the official start of the new season and the start of the sixth title chase. Perhaps he'll even show enough to make people re-think placing him at No. 73--at least for this season.