Commanders vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Can New York Cover?)
The two teams at the bottom of the NFC East standings are set to face off this weekend. The Washington Commanders will visit the New York Giants as 2.5-point underdogs as they look to snap their eight-game losing streak. The Giants have lost seven straight, so both teams are in serious need of a pick-me-up.
Jaden Daniels struggled tremendously in his first game back from injury against the Minnesota Vikings and his Week 15 status is up in the air. Jaxson Dart is also fresh off a blowout loss from Week 14 after returning to the gridiron from concussion protocol. Will either signal-caller get back on track with a strong performance and a win?
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Commanders vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders: +2.5(-115)
- Giants: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +114
- Giants: -135
Total
- 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Washington is 1-7 against the spread during its current losing streak while the Giants have covered in four of their previous seven games.
Commanders vs. Giants Final Score Prediction
Both sides in this pairing have a ton of issues, but New York is doing a much better job staying in the hunt. The Commanders have not been able to put enough points on the board to be competitive.
Washington has averaged just 16.0 points per game since Week 6. That’s significantly down from its season average of 20.2. New York has averaged 22.5 points per game during its seven-game losing streak and has found ways to score whether Dart is on the field or not.
It’s still unclear what options the Commanders will have at quarterback, so the Giants have a strong chance to snap their winning drought.
Final Score Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 20
