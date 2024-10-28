Arizona Cardinals get big win with help from former Stanford WR
The Arizona Cardinals needed a win badly on Sunday, with the NFC West race wide open for the taking. Thankfully, a last second field goal from Chad Ryland was enough for the Cardinals to beat the Miami Dolphins 28-27 to extend their winning streak to two in a row and improve their overall record to 4-4. However, if it wasn’t for a touchdown caught by former Stanford great Michael Wilson earlier in the game, things could have been much different for Arizona.
On their opponent’s six yard line down 10-0 early in the second quarter, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped back to pass out of the shotgun, moving around the pocket, before finding a wide open Wilson in the back of the end zone, to cut the Dolphins lead to only 10-7.
Overall for the day, Wilson caught five passes for 31 yards, ending the afternoon as the team’s third leading receiver, behind tight end Trey McBride and rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. For the season, Wilson has now caught 39 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and has proven to be a strong complementary piece to Harrison.
After playing 13 games as a rookie in 2023, catching 38 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns, Wilson went into this year eager to build off of his strong first campaign. While he currently has less yards than he did last year, he has already surpassed the number of catches and tied the amount of touchdowns he caught.
With the win this week, the Cardinals are tied atop the NFC West, with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers having the same record as them. Arizona is now in a prime position to go on a run and clinch their first playoff berth since 2021. They next play on November 3, when they return home to host the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).