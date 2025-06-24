Can Zach Ertz Be a Key Player for the Washington Commanders in 2025?
The Washington Commanders are going all in for 2025. A season removed from a disappointing loss in the NFC championship game, the Commanders are hungry to get over the hump and win the franchise's first Super Bowl since 1991. And for that to happen, everything needs to come together for the team--including strong performances from its core players.
Entering his second season with the Commanders, former Stanford tight end Zach Ertz is back for more after re-signing with the team in the offseason. He'll once again take on a leadership role, which is why the Commanders offense reached new heights in 2024. But now another year older, things become more unpredictable for the former Cardinal star.
Playing 17 games last season, his first full campaign since 2021, Ertz caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns, finishing second on the team in receiving behind Terry McLaurin. But this season, with the additon of Deebo Samuel and Michael Gallup and the continued rise of second-year pass catcher, Luke McCaffrey, it is very possible that Ertz takes a step back in what could very well be his final NFL season.
After the Commanders made a run in 2024, Ertz was quick to announce that he did not plan on retiring just yet, making it clear that he still had more to give and hoping that a return to the Commanders would happen.
But since the 2021 season, the year that the Philadelphia Eagles traded him midseason, Ertz has dealt with injuries that have hampered his ability to contribute, including in 2022 when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 10.
Now 34-years-old, it is hard to expect Ertz to be healthy for an entire season. Each NFL season is long and grueling, and for players like Ertz who have been around a while, it is very taxing on the body. Taking on a big role once again could push Ertz to the limit, and while he may have been healthy for the entirety of last season, another long year could make it difficult.
On the flip side, the Commanders adding all the talent they did will lessen the need for Ertz to be a focal point of the offense, while also limiting his workload. McLaurin, who had arguably the best season of his career in 2024, is locked in as the team's No. 1 receiver.
Samuel, who played a pivotal role in the San Francisco 49ers offense for six seasons, is expected to have a big role with Washington. If that is the case, then Ertz's production will most likely take a hit. Ertz has put together an elite resumé regardless of his situation for 2025, but if he is able to somehow help Washington win the Super Bowl, then his career will become that much more memorable.