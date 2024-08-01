Christian McCaffrey Makes Stanford History with Madden 25
Christian McCaffrey is coming off of a historic 2023, and as the 2024 season inches closer, the star running back continues to make history even before taking a snap in the new campaign. Madden NFL 25 is slated for release on August 16 and for the first time since 2013, a running back will grace the cover as McCaffrey was named the cover athlete for this year’s edition.
Earning this honor, McCaffrey makes history in a variety of ways. First by being the first-ever San Francisco 49er to grace the cover (Garrison Hearst earned the honor in 1999, but only for the international edition). He's also making Stanford the first school to have two athletes on the cover of the game, with Richard Sherman being the first Stanford player to earn the honor when he was on the cover of Madden 15.
But having shown nothing but pure and utter greatness, especially since joining the 49ers, earning NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors last year, McCaffrey was rewarded with a 99 overall rating, not only making it the first time a 49ers running back has received that honor but he also joins the club for a third time, previously earning a 99 rating in Madden 21 and Madden 20. After leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,459) and scoring 21 total touchdowns en route to being a Pro Bowler and a first team all-pro selection, it was a no-brainer that McCaffrey would earn the prestigious honor.
In Madden 24, McCaffrey eventually became a 99 overall in the playoffs, but was rated a 96 at launch. Elevating the Niners’ offense all season in real life, McCaffrey was a powerful ball carrier in the game last year and with an even higher launch rating this year, figures to be one of, if not the absolute best and most overpowering player in the whole game.
Training camp is fully underway, and while gamers and football fans everywhere are eager to be able to use McCaffrey in the game, McCaffrey is locked in and focused on continuing his greatness on the real life football field.