Stanford Football: Former Cardinal's Roles with New Programs
With the start of a full slate of college football games coming up this weekend, we wanted to take a moment to check in on some of the players that left the Stanford football program in the transfer portal to see where they're slotted with their new teams.
Stanford already faced wide receiver Jackson Harris and Hawaii in their Week 0 opener last weekend, and the sophomore has already surpassed his output with the Cardinal in 2024. With Stanford he caught three passes for 19 yards and a TD in his two games played last season, but on Saturday he caught six passes for 59 yards and a TD against the Cardinal.
David Bailey, Texas Tech
Bailey led Stanford in sacks the past two seasons, putting up five sacks in 2023 and seven last year. Now entering his senior season, Bailey is looking to have a monster year that could launch him into the NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus tabbed him as the No. 40 prospect in the draft heading into the season, and playing for the Red Raiders may provide him with more exposure than he would have received in 2025 with Stanford. Heck, he's already been named to the All Big-12 Preseason Team so he's off to a good start.
It should come as no surprise that Bailey is listed at the top of Texas Tech's depth chart at his EDGE position heading into the season. If he goes out and has another solid campaign, he could be a first round selection in next year's draft.
Emmett Mosley V, Texas
In his freshman season with Stanford, Mosley was a breakout star alongside Elic Ayomanor. After missing three games to begin the year, he was immediately incorporated into the offense, snagging seven catches in his debut for 48 yards and a touchdown.
His big breakout game came a month and a half later in Stanford's upset win over No. 19 Louisville, with Mosley collecting a career-high 13 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns. He'd end up with 48 receptions for 525 yards and six TDs in his freshman season, and he looked to be the next big wide out for the Cardinal with Ayomanor headed to the NFL.
Instead, he left for Texas in the spring following the firing of Troy Taylor. As of right now, he is listed as questionable for the season opener against Ohio State, and he has been limited in practice this week. The specific injury that Mosley is dealing with has not been disclosed.
That said, he does appear to be expected to return before long, and when he does he figures to be a key weapon for Arch Manning and the Longhorns.
Ashton Daniels, Auburn
Daniels, like Bailey, transferred for his senior season. The former Cardinal QB was primarily the starter for the past two seasons, but with Elijah Brown getting some looks during the 2024 campaign, Daniels decided to transfer back in December, and landed with the Auburn Tigers.
Auburn is starting the season with Jackson Arnold under center, however. That said, Daniels can both throw the ball or run it, so that could present him opportunities to see the field in special packages for the offense.
Last year at Stanford he completed 62.7% of his passes, going 170-for-271 for 1,700 yards through the air, and tacked on another 669 on the ground in 148 carries. That was good for an average of 4.5 yards per rushing attempt and 6.3 through the air. Daniels also produced 13 total TDs (10 passing, 3 rushing) against 10 interceptions.
Bachmeier Bros, BYU
This brotherly duo is interesting since BYU is Stanford's Week 2 opponent coming out of the bye week. Junior Tiger Bachmeier had a solid freshman season in 2023, catching 36 passes for 409 yards (11.4 average) along with a pair of touchdowns, but in 2024 he made just ten catches for 67 yards as his role on the offense diminished.
Tiger also returned 14 punts and 10 kickoffs for the Cardinal last season, which included a punt return for a TD against Cal Poly early in the year. This season he is listed behind Parker Kingston in the receiver depth chart.
His brother, Bear Bachmeier, had committed to Stanford and was even involved in spring practice, but the brothers decided to transfer following the Taylor firing as well. Bear has earned BYU's starting QB job this fall, which should set up an interesting showdown on September 6.