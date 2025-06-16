Dallas Cowboy Makes Broadway Debut
If you are an avid football fan, many know the name Solomon Thomas. A former star at Stanford, Thomas was the No. 3 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft, beginning his professional football career as a highly touted prospect. There is no denying that Thomas has talent, consistently proving how much value he brings to any NFL team. In 2025, that team will be the Dallas Cowboys.
But now, Thomas is expanding his horizons and showcasing his other talent being a broadway performer Over the weekend, Thomas showed the world that he can act, appearing in a cameo role in the Broadway show, MJ, on June 13. While having a small role, playing what appeared to be a bodyguard for the main character, it gave Thomas the opportunity to really explore another interest outside of football.
Spending the past three seasons playing for the New York Jets before signing with the Dallas Cowboys this past offseason, Thomas was a frequent Broadway show attendee, having seen MJ about six times.
When the Jets were featured on the HBO Sports show, Hard Knocks, a couple of seasons back, part of an episode featured Thomas and some teammates attending the production. In addition to his fandom of Broadway, Thomas has also served as a CBS theatre correspondent and even had the opportunity to present at last year's Tony Awards.
Even though he signed with the Cowboys, Thomas wanted to be a part of the New York culture one last time and celebrate his successful tenure with the Jets.
"I cannot think of a better way to celebrate my time in New York than by making my Broadway debut," Thomas told Playbill. "I am so grateful to MJ for making this dream come true and for the support over the past few years. It's truly an honor to be able to witness the greatness of these performers. I hope to see everyone at the Neil Simon Theatre on June 13!"
Entering his ninth season in the NFL, Thomas has 17.5 career sacks and while he has not yet won any significant accolades for his on-field play, he is one of the most well-respected players off the field. A three-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, Thomas is the co-founder of The Defensive Line. a non-profit organization that aims to end the epidemic of youth suicide by helping people learn how to deal with their mental health in a safe and effective way.
At Stanford, despite playing only two seasons, Thomas quickly established himself as a force on the defensive line. In his sophomore campaign in 2015, he recorded 3.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss while as a junior in 2016, he made 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks--earning Third-team All-American honors, First-team All-Pac-12 honors, Morris Trophy and 2016 Sun Bowl honors.
This season, Thomas will compete for a big role on Dallas' defense, hoping to help revitalize a unit that contributed to a down season for the Cowboys after they went 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020.