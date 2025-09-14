Ex-Stanford Football WR Elic Ayomanor Making Presence Felt with Titans
Welcome to the NFL, Elic Ayomanor. During Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, former Stanford football standout Elic Ayomanor achieved a milestone in his football career when he recorded his first-ever NFL touchdown.
Occurring during the first half of the Titans' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Ayomanor's touchdown catch was also the first ever NFL touchdown pass for rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, Cam Ward.
Down 10-3 on third down and goal with 0:45 seconds left in the first half, Ward took the shotgun snap and ran around in the pocket, eventually rolling out to his right and making a very tough cross body throw. With Ayomanor running a crossing route into the end zone, Ward's pass found him and helped the Titans tie the game at 10-10.
Just a few plays prior to that catch, Ayomanor set up the Titans with the type of catch that Stanford fans are all too familiar with. Running down the right sideline, he reached out and made a one-handed catch for a big gain.
At the halftime break, Ayomanor was leading all Titans players in receiving, having four catches for 56 yards, averaging 14.0 yards per catch. Originally expected to be a role player for the Titans to begin his career, the fourth round draft pick put together an impressive training camp and preseason, leading to his quick rise on the depth chart.
Now, Ayomanor entered the regular season listed as a starting wide receiver, alongside Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett and has quickly become a magnet for targets from his fellow rookie.
Ayomanor could end up being a big part of the offense all season long, given how the Titans are in a major rebuild and are relying heavily on young talent. Using the No. 1 overall pick on Ward, the franchise hit the reset button this offseason by beginning a new era and hoping that their new core can bring them back into perennial playoff contention.
At Stanford, Ayomanor burst onto the scene very quickly despite only playing for two seasons. Missing his true freshman campaign due to an injury, Ayomanor caught 62 passes for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns in his first healthy season in 2023, including putting together a near 300 yard game in a win over Colorado.
The following year, he caught 63 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns.
If Ayomanor can continue his run of success at the pro level, then the Titans will be in good shape and could see the tides turn on their fortunes sooner rather than later.