Ex-Stanford Star Elic Ayomanor Suddenly in a Great Spot After Titans’ Move
It has been a rough start to the 2025 season for the Tennessee Titans, but the team's latest roster move suggests that they are ready to build around their younger guys. Earlier this week, it was reported that the Titans would be releasing veteran wide receiver, Tyler Lockett.
This paves the way for rookie and former Stanford superstar, Elic Ayomanor, to take on a much bigger role for the team as the second half of the season approaches.
Selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Ayomanor was originally expected to take on a rotational role early on, with the idea that he would get a much bigger role as the season progressed.
But after a very impressive training camp, Ayomanor earned a starting spot right out of the gate and even with the Titans currently possessing a 1-6 record, Ayomanor has been one of the team's few bright spots.
In seven games this season, Ayomanor has caught 19 passes for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns. While those numbers do not seem like a lot, the Titans entered the year with a very crowded receiving room that consisted of Ayomanor, Lockett, Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike and others.
But now that Lockett is gone, Ayomanor has one less player that he has to worry about when it comes to reps and targets. Cutting Lockett also means that the Titans have full confidence in their current receiver room, and are ready to turn Ayomanor loose and let him play fully.
When Lockett was signed to a one-year deal this offseason, the idea was that the three-time All-Pro and 2015 Pro Bowl selection could help develop rookie quarterback, Cam Ward, and help an up-and-coming Titans' team find their footing.
But a rough start to the Titans' season, ultimately leading to head coach Brian Callahan's firing, combined with Lockett's limited production through seven games that included 10 catches for only 70 yards. This made the decision for Tennessee to cut ties much easier.
Now with the playoffs almost certainly out of reach with Tennessee holding a 1-6 record, the Titans will use the rest of this season to build for the future and really see what they have in their young guys.
More in Store for Ayomanor
Ayomanor, who dominated in two healthy seasons at Stanford, brings a lot to the table and now that he will get much more playing time over these next 10 games, will get the opportunity to prove that he deserves to be the long-term starter next to Ridley.
Ayomanor struggled in the Titan's most recent game, a loss to the New England Patriots, catching only two out of his five targets for 29 yards. And while the game was the fourth straight that he experienced struggles, a lot of it could be attributed to the Titans' new scheme put in place under interim head coach, Mike McCoy.
The Titans are still re-adjusting, which can take time to find a certain comfort level with the system.
But Ayomanor has proven at various points in his football career that he is a bonafide superstar. Cementing his superstar status during his second year when he broke the single-game receiving yards record at Stanford in a game against Colorado.
Ayomanor has plenty of experience being a top receiver and while this season has not gone to plan, he still has a long career ahead of him to prove his worth. This is an opportunity to get that career path underway.