Flashback Friday: When Titans WR Elic Ayomanor Torched Travis Hunter in College
Over the course of Stanford football's history, there have been many big moments that have defining. From the John Elway days that included the famous The Play against Cal in 1982, to Andrew Luck's dominance in 2011, all the way to the near Heisman season from Christian McCaffrey in 2015, Cardinal football has rich history.
But today, we take a look at arguably the most memorable moment from recent seasons-- Elic Ayomanor's record setting game against Colorado and Travis Hunter. That game certainly put him on the map, and helped him land with the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft.
Even though the Cardinal went on to finish 3-9 in the 2023 campaign, the game in Week 7 against Colorado was a defining moment for the former Stanford and current Tennessee Titans star. With the Cardinal down 29-0 at the half, a 294 yard game from Ayomanor--a single-game school record, helped the Cardinal come from behind and beat the Buffaloes 46-43 in double overtime.
But, it was not just the big numbers that Ayomanor put up that made the game so memorable-- it was who he was matched up against. Guarded by the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter, Ayomanor made light work of the two-way superstar and had the game of his life against the best player in college football (behind No. 1 pick Cam Ward of course).
A breakout game for Ayomanor, it also showed just how valuable he was to Stanford's offense. Missing his true freshman season due to an injury, Ayomanor quickly established himself as Stanford's No. 1 receiver, finishing the 2023 season with 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns.
Because of his strong debut season, he was awarded the Jon Cornish Trophy--given to the top Canadian player in college football.
But Ayomanor's big game against Hunter did more than just put him on the map in college football-- it also cemented his status as an NFL prospect. Long before Hunter played for Colorado, and even before he entered college, he was viewed as a top pick candidate whenever he was to enter the draft.
For Ayomanor to have his best college game against the best player showed exactly how talented he is. The Titans may have landed themselves one of the steals of the draft in the fourth round. They obviously like what they saw after trading up to select him.
In total, Ayomanor played in 24 games during his Stanford career, logging 125 catches for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns and was a core piece to Stanford's gameplan during both of his seasons there.
Now, Ayomanor is entering his first season with the Tennessee Titans, where despite having a lot of competition in the receiver room, he could still see himself carve out a big role--with some even projecting him to have a big rookie season.
Drafting quarterback Cam Ward out of Miami No. 1 overall in this year's draft, the Titans are going all-in on returning to contention, and Ayomanor's path to the Titans started with that game against Travis Hunter and Colorado.