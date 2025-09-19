Former Stanford Cardinal Could be Vital For Washington Commanders Against Raiders
It's still very early in the 2025 NFL season and the Washington Commanders could already be in some trouble. Falling to 1-1 with a Thursday Night Football loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, the Commanders could be forced to play Week 3 without star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is dealing with a knee sprain and is week-to-week.
If Daniels cannot play on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, backup Marcus Mariota will get the start.
And if Daniels can't play, there will be some players for the Commanders who will have to step up and help the offense continue to thrive. The biggest name to keep an eye out for in that scenario? Former Stanford football legend, Zach Ertz.
In his 13th season in the league and his second with the Commanders, Ertz is a well-respected and very accomplished veteran, who the Commanders signed last offseason to help Daniels' development.
In his first season with the franchise, Ertz caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns, not only helping the Commanders shock the league and make it all the way to the NFC Championship, but also proving that he still has a lot left in the tank.
With Daniels out, Ertz will need to really step up as a leader to help the Commanders. Still dominant as a blocker and a pass catcher, Ertz is a good safety blanket for quarterbacks.
With a backup quarterback under center, albeit an experienced one, Ertz could be deployed on short routes to keep Mariota from having to do too much. Last year, Ertz was used mostly on shorter yardage scenarios, averaging 9.9 yards per catch.
And oftentimes when a backup plays, especially when the starter being out comes more as a surprise, the offensive schemes are adjusted and condensed to make the transition easier.
With Ertz's age giving him a more simplified role, Mariota could look to get the ball to Ertz a lot so that he can worry less about making big throws and more about just moving the ball.
So far on the season, Ertz has made nine catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns, playing his best game in Week 2, catching six passes on eight targets for 64 yards and a touchdown, and leading all Commanders players in receiving yards. Ertz may be on the older side for his position, but he does not look like he is slowing down.
For Stanford, they'll also be looking to get their current tight end more involved in the offense after Sam Roush broke out last Saturday for a 69-yard score against Boston College. Including Ertz, Stanford has been known for developing a number of terrific tight ends for the NFL, and Roush looks like he'll be next in that line of players.
The Commanders and Raiders are set to face off on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. (PT).