Former Stanford Cardinal Wins Starting Spot With Washington Commanders
Once one of the biggest names on the Philadelphia Eagles, former Stanford tight end Zach Ertz saw his storied tenure on the Eagles, one that included a Super Bowl championship, come to an end in the middle of the 2021 season when he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Spending a couple seasons with the Cardinals, Ertz brought a lot to the table but was unable to regain his old form. However, 2024 will prove to be another chance for Ertz, who will head into week one of the NFL regular season as the starting tight end for the Washington Commanders.
Signing a one-year deal with the Commanders during free agency in March after spending the last part of the 2023 season with the Detroit Lions’ practice squad, Ertz will go to Washington looking to show that he is not done yet, putting together such a strong training camp that he not only made the 53-man roster, but he beat out the competition to cement himself as the starter heading into the season. Coming off an injury-riddled campaign last year where Ertz ended up on the injured reserve due to a quadriceps injury, this year could potentially be Ertz’s last run in the league to show that he still has what it takes to be an impact player.
Ertz’s addition to a new-look Commanders offense brings a veteran presence to an otherwise young team, one that will have a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels, looking to become a perennial playoff contender. Ertz’s experience as a pass catcher, as well as his exceptional blocking skills, will give Daniels another established veteran to give the ball and help ease his transition into the league.
A first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2012 as well as being a unanimous All-American and an Ozzie Newsome Award winner the same season, Ertz’s Stanford career came during some of the school’s most dominant years, helping the team win the Orange Bowl in his sophomore year in 2010, an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl in 2011 and both a Pac-12 Championship and a Rose Bowl win in 2012. For his career, he finished with 1,434 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 112 catches in 37 games.
Having put together an accolade-filled career, with a Super Bowl LII championship and Pro Bowl selections from 2017-2019, Ertz was able to leave Philadelphia as a true legend. While he may be nearing the end of his playing days, he will seize the opportunity that he is getting and look to make the last years of his career some of his best yet.