Former Stanford Players That are on 2025 NFL Training Camp Rosters
NFL training camp has officially begun. All 32 teams opened camp this week, fully focused and locked in on preparing for what should be a very competitive 2025 season. But as players fight to make the final 53-man roster, they first have to compete through the preseason and prove that they belong in their respective team's plans.
The Stanford Cardinal, who have a long history of developing elite talent, are well represented at NFL training camp this season, with many former Cardinal set to take the field and compete for a 53-man roster spot.
Some of the former Cardinal stars are already locked in when it comes to a roster spot, using the preseason to shake off the rust from a long offseason. But for others, training camp will be very important, as it will make-or-break their chances of being a part of the regular season roster.
So, let's take a look at which ex-Stanford stars are currently on an NFL roster.
Arizona Cardinals
WR Simi Fehoko
TE Elijah Higgins
WR Michael Wilson
Carolina Panthers
WR Brycen Tremayne
Chicago Bears
C Drew Dalman
Dallas Cowboys
DL Solomon Thomas
Houston Texans
QB Davis Mills
TE Dalton Schultz
DE Casey Toohill
Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Trenton Irwin
OT Walker Little
Los Angeles Chargers
TE Tucker Fisk
S Kendall Williamson
Los Angeles Rams
K Joshua Karty
TE Colby Parkinson
Las Vegas Raiders
DB Kyu Blu Kelly
Miami Dolphins
P Jake Bailey
DB Ethan Bonner
Minnesota Vikings
DL Harrison Phillips
New England Patriots
TE Austin Hooper
New Orleans Saints
S Justin Reid
New York Giants
DB Paulson Adebo
LB Bobby Okereke
Philadelphia Eagles
DT Thomas Booker IV
QB Tanner McKee
San Francisco 49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
LB Curtis Robinson
Tennessee Titans
WR Elic Ayomanor
Washington Commanders
TE Zach Ertz
OL Nate Herbig
OT Foster Sarell