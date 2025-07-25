All Cardinal

Former Stanford Players That are on 2025 NFL Training Camp Rosters

The Cardinal are well represented at NFL camps this summer

Dylan Grausz

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) and safety Reed Blankenship (32) tackle Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
NFL training camp has officially begun. All 32 teams opened camp this week, fully focused and locked in on preparing for what should be a very competitive 2025 season. But as players fight to make the final 53-man roster, they first have to compete through the preseason and prove that they belong in their respective team's plans.

The Stanford Cardinal, who have a long history of developing elite talent, are well represented at NFL training camp this season, with many former Cardinal set to take the field and compete for a 53-man roster spot.

Some of the former Cardinal stars are already locked in when it comes to a roster spot, using the preseason to shake off the rust from a long offseason. But for others, training camp will be very important, as it will make-or-break their chances of being a part of the regular season roster.

So, let's take a look at which ex-Stanford stars are currently on an NFL roster.

Arizona Cardinals

WR Simi Fehoko

TE Elijah Higgins

WR Michael Wilson

Carolina Panthers

WR Brycen Tremayne

Chicago Bears

C Drew Dalman

Dallas Cowboys

DL Solomon Thomas

Houston Texans

QB Davis Mills

TE Dalton Schultz

DE Casey Toohill

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Trenton Irwin

OT Walker Little

Los Angeles Chargers

TE Tucker Fisk

S Kendall Williamson

Los Angeles Rams

K Joshua Karty

TE Colby Parkinson

Las Vegas Raiders

DB Kyu Blu Kelly

Miami Dolphins

P Jake Bailey

DB Ethan Bonner

Minnesota Vikings

DL Harrison Phillips

New England Patriots

TE Austin Hooper

New Orleans Saints

S Justin Reid

New York Giants

DB Paulson Adebo

LB Bobby Okereke

Philadelphia Eagles

DT Thomas Booker IV

QB Tanner McKee

San Francisco 49ers

RB Christian McCaffrey

LB Curtis Robinson

Tennessee Titans

WR Elic Ayomanor

Washington Commanders

TE Zach Ertz

OL Nate Herbig

OT Foster Sarell

