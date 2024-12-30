Heroics From Zach Ertz Send Washington Commanders to the Playoffs
It is official, the Washington Commanders are playoff bound for the first time in four years and it could not have been done without the effort from former Stanford football star Zach Ertz, who caught the game winning touchdown in overtime to solidify the 30-24 win over the Atlanta Falcons and cement their spot as one of the NFC's seven playoff bound teams.
It was a big night for Ertz all around as he put together arguably his best game of the season, finishing the night with six catches for 72 yards (trailing only wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus) and finding the end zone twice. His first score of the game also came at a crucial point, where a 17-7 Falcons lead was cut down to only three in the middle of the third quarter when Daniels found Ertz open at the goal line and was able to place a perfect pass right into Ertz's hands.
As it turns out, that was exactly the boost that Ertz and company needed. Later on, the Commanders were able to tie things up at 24-24 and after a missed field goal by the Falcons as time expired in regulation, the game then went into overtime.
The period proved to be a defensive battle, with neither team able to score through each of their first drives. However, that worked in favor of the Commanders as they got the ball with around three minutes left in overtime and had the chance to win the game with the next score.
Driving down the field, the Commanders found themselves in the red zone and on third down and goal, Ertz once again came up big, catching his second touchdown of the night to win the game for Washington and send them to the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
With his dominant performance, Ertz has now amassed 61 catches for 610 yards and six touchdowns on the season, which has earned him a handful of bonuses and incentives that were included in his one-year contract.
Since he has caught six touchdowns, he earned himself a $250,000 bonus and since he has also gone for over 600 yards receiving, he earned another $250,000. An additional $250,000 was earned for catching over 60 passes as well. In total, Ertz was able to earn $750,000 in bonus money, and in the process of reaching those goals, he passed Ozzie Newsome for ninth all-time in tight end receiving yards.
One more regular season game still remains for the Commanders, and with higher seeding still available, it is very much possible that Ertz will suit up in week 18 and add onto his already incredible season.
A major part of Washington's resurgence, the 12-year veteran will look to do all he can to make sure that his team goes on a deep playoff run and add yet another Super Bowl championship to his illustrious NFL resumé.